World’s First Image Analysis System Predicts and Visualizes 24-Hour Post-Treatment Ablation Morphology in Real-Time

Thermal ablation, a minimally invasive treatment for liver tumors, has been unable to achieve its full potential due to limited visualization during the procedure. This limitation creates a significant discrepancy between the intended treatment and actual results, potentially leading to unnecessary patient risks. These risks can include damage to healthy tissue or insufficient destruction of tumor cells, contributing to local tumor recurrence rates. Now, an AI-powered software platform for real-time ablation zone imaging and treatment precision enhancement marks a significant advancement in image-guided ablation therapy.

Techsomed Ltd.’s (Rehovot, Israel) BioTraceIO360 software, currently in advanced clinical evaluation, is the world’s first and only image analysis system that can predict and visualize the morphology of the ablation site 24 hours after treatment, in real-time. The BioTrace platform is designed to offer real-time visualization of the complete ablation zone in real-time. This is combined with smart, personalized tools for treatment planning and assessment, allowing physicians to provide optimal care for their patients. The platform utilizes standard imaging modalities such as ultrasound (US), computed tomography (CT), or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

BioTrace interfaces with commercial ultrasound imaging systems to monitor the tissue's unique "biological signature" as it responds to heat during thermal ablation. This signature is then used to predict and display the thermal effect 24 hours post-procedure in real-time, thereby enhancing the surgeon's control and accuracy during the operation, minimizing damage to healthy tissue, and maximizing the ablation of the target tissue. BioTrace is a comprehensive system that positively impacts and enhances all aspects of patient care, from pre-surgical planning, through planning & simulation, to real-time lesion imaging and efficacy analysis. Techsomed is presently conducting a field evaluation of its BioTraceIO360 software in conjunction with GE HealthCare’s (Chicago, IL, USA) LOGIQ E10 Series ultrasound imaging technology. The goal of this evaluation is to introduce an automated visualization and control solution for liver ablation procedures.

"By combining the outstanding image quality of the LOGIQ E10 with our BioTrace generative AI capabilities for personalized treatment and real time ablation zone visualization, we aim to offer a new level of treatment optimization and precision for the benefit of both patients and physicians," said Yossi Abu, CEO of TechsoMed. "We are very excited for this opportunity as this initiative marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing patient care and driving scientific progress in the ablation market worldwide."