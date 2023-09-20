We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Olympus

Manufactures optical and digital equipment for the healthcare and consumer electronics sectors, including endoscopy a... read more Featured Products:

Infrared Xenon Light

Medical Control Unit

Suction Pump

Medical Recorder

Endoscopic Ultrasound Processor
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
21 Sep 2023 - 23 Sep 2023
IndoHealthCare 2023
21 Sep 2023 - 23 Sep 2024
CADI 2023 – Argentinian Congress of Diagnostic Imaging
26 Sep 2023 - 28 Sep 2023
Medic West Africa

Single-Use Flexible Video Rhinolaryngoscope Allows Physicians to See Patients in OR and Office

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Sep 2023
Print article
Image: The Vathin E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope (Photo courtesy of Olympus)
Image: The Vathin E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope (Photo courtesy of Olympus)

A disposable flexible video rhinolaryngoscope, designed for use in diagnostic and therapeutic otorhinolaryngological procedures, offers physicians the freedom to see patients either in the operating room or their clinic, along with options to conduct biopsies, injections, and more across more sites of care.

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) has launched the Vathin E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope that offers the highest level of flexibility and choice for physicians conducting ENT procedures. Olympus has an extensive portfolio for endoscopy that comprises various ENT diagnostic and treatment tools. The new E-SteriScope offers healthcare providers greater flexibility in their approach to every procedure and enhances operational efficiency. It also integrates seamlessly with enterprise content management systems, centralizing endoscopy data securely across hospital locations, thereby facilitating collaborative patient care.

The E-SteriScope is readily available for use when needed, providing a convenient and efficient option as opposed to reusable scopes, when suitable. It comes with workflow pathway solutions and a working channel feature that could help doctors increase the efficacy of procedures, reduce associated costs, and enhance patient satisfaction. The technical specs for the E-SteriScope include an outer diameter of 3.2mm for the diagnostic scope and 4.9mm for the therapeutic one, along with a 300mm-long insertion tube. Its tip can tilt 210 degrees up and down, making it easier to reach targeted areas. The therapeutic scope comes with a 2.2mm working channel.

"We are very excited to launch this single-use rhinolaryngoscope as a complement to the full Olympus ENT portfolio," said Gabriel McHugh, Senior Vice President for Therapeutic Solutions at Olympus Corporation. "We know that many factors influence clinical workflow, including portability, efficiency, and connectivity. The E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope gives health care providers flexibility and choice when balancing these factors and deciding on the best pathway to diagnosis and treatment."

Related Links:
Olympus Corporation 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Gold Supplier
Calibration Syringe
Calibration Syringes
New
Treatment Light
TRIANGO 60
New
Defibrillator & Monitor
LiFEGAIN CU-HD1

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
Image: The model predicts a woman`s likelihood of developing and dying of breast cancer within a decade (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer screening is a vital tool against the deadly disease, yet it faces its share of challenges. Although it reduces breast cancer-related deaths, it also has the potential to detect non-harmful... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Cardio-Pulmonary Device Minimizes Dependence on Mechanical Ventilation during Ca...
AI-Powered Cardiac Device Identifies Potential Heart Issues Before They Become L...
Nano-Thin Superbug-Slaying Material Integrated into Implants Can Prevent or Heal...
Image: The implantable device could enable injection-free control of diabetes (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Implantable Device Could Eliminate Insulin Injections for Diabetics

A potential method of managing Type 1 diabetes is the transplantation of pancreatic islet cells capable of producing insulin. This could help eliminate the need for regular insulin shots.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere...
Image: The broad-spectrum POC coagulometer is well-suited for emergency room and emergency vehicle use (Photo courtesy of Perosphere)

Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing

In emergency settings, when patients arrive with a bleed or require urgent surgery, doctors rely solely on clinical judgment to determine if a patient is adequately anticoagulated for reversal treatment.... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastr...
Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and...
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Image: The global surgical lights market is expected to grow by close to USD 0.50 billion from 2022 to 2027 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global Surgical Lights Market Driven by Increasing Number of Procedures

The global surgical lights market is set to witness high growth, largely due to the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, a surge in demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries, and untapped opportunities... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE