Single-Use Flexible Video Rhinolaryngoscope Allows Physicians to See Patients in OR and Office

A disposable flexible video rhinolaryngoscope, designed for use in diagnostic and therapeutic otorhinolaryngological procedures, offers physicians the freedom to see patients either in the operating room or their clinic, along with options to conduct biopsies, injections, and more across more sites of care.

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) has launched the Vathin E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope that offers the highest level of flexibility and choice for physicians conducting ENT procedures. Olympus has an extensive portfolio for endoscopy that comprises various ENT diagnostic and treatment tools. The new E-SteriScope offers healthcare providers greater flexibility in their approach to every procedure and enhances operational efficiency. It also integrates seamlessly with enterprise content management systems, centralizing endoscopy data securely across hospital locations, thereby facilitating collaborative patient care.

The E-SteriScope is readily available for use when needed, providing a convenient and efficient option as opposed to reusable scopes, when suitable. It comes with workflow pathway solutions and a working channel feature that could help doctors increase the efficacy of procedures, reduce associated costs, and enhance patient satisfaction. The technical specs for the E-SteriScope include an outer diameter of 3.2mm for the diagnostic scope and 4.9mm for the therapeutic one, along with a 300mm-long insertion tube. Its tip can tilt 210 degrees up and down, making it easier to reach targeted areas. The therapeutic scope comes with a 2.2mm working channel.

"We are very excited to launch this single-use rhinolaryngoscope as a complement to the full Olympus ENT portfolio," said Gabriel McHugh, Senior Vice President for Therapeutic Solutions at Olympus Corporation. "We know that many factors influence clinical workflow, including portability, efficiency, and connectivity. The E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope gives health care providers flexibility and choice when balancing these factors and deciding on the best pathway to diagnosis and treatment."

Related Links:

Olympus Corporation