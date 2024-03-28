We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Siemens Healthineers

Provides customized electronic systems and advanced imaging, diagnostics, therapy, and healthcare IT solutions for th... read more Featured Products:

Mammography System

Mammography System

Ultrasound System

Cardiac Ultrasound System

Floor-Mounted X-Ray Machine
More products

Download Mobile App




Self-Driving Mobile C-Arm Reduces Imaging Time during Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Mar 2024
Print article
Image: The CIARTIC Move self-driving mobile C-arm has received FDA clearance (Photo courtesy of Siemens)
Image: The CIARTIC Move self-driving mobile C-arm has received FDA clearance (Photo courtesy of Siemens)

Intraoperative imaging faces significant challenges due to staff shortages and the high demands placed on surgical teams in the operating room (OR). A common challenge during many OR procedures is the frequent need to reposition the C-arm to provide surgeons with precise anatomical views, a task that is often stressful, time-consuming, and susceptible to error with traditional mobile C-arms. Now, a mobile C-arm with self-driving capabilities that automates repositioning during surgery and can be moved effortlessly has the potential to address staff shortages and work overload in ORs.

Siemens Healthineers’ (Erlangen, Germany) self-driving mobile C-arm, CIARTIC Move, accelerates and standardizes 2D fluoroscopic and 3D cone-beam computed tomography (CT) imaging for surgical and OR teams in both hospital and outpatient settings. This innovation offers consistent automated workflows, thereby minimizing imaging time in surgeries. The CIARTIC Move, which is fully motorized from its C-arm to its wheels, boasts self-driving functionality that automates imaging workflows and ensures consistency. Such automation significantly diminishes the manual effort and staffing requirements traditionally associated with positioning the C-arm. It allows for the storage of up to 12 procedure-specific positions and corresponding imaging parameters. With this technology, recalling stored positions and imaging parameters is as simple as pressing a button, eliminating the need for extended communication between surgeons and OR staff. This automation ensures that surgeons and staff can effortlessly reproduce images from the desired angles or swiftly reposition the C-arm.

Designed for orthopedic, trauma, spine, thoracic, vascular, cardiovascular, general surgery, urology, and interventional pulmonology procedures, CIARTIC Move has demonstrated significant intraoperative time savings in preclinical tests —nearly cutting it by half for spine surgeries and reducing it by 55% for pelvic surgeries compared to traditional mobile C-arms. It enables single-user operation through a wireless control, even from within a sterile field, and its fully motorized chassis and touch-sensitive handles allow for smooth movement. Moreover, its active sensing technology detects obstacles in transport mode, automatically halting all motorized movement to prevent collisions. Siemens Healthineers has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the CIARTIC Move self-driving mobile C-arm.

“With the FDA clearance of the CIARTIC Move, Siemens Healthineers proudly introduces our first self-driving mobile C-arm, which can provide much-needed relief for overtaxed operating room teams by automating and accelerating intraoperative imaging workflows to a previously unseen degree,” said April Grandominico, vice president for surgical therapies in the Advanced Therapies business at Siemens Healthineers North America.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Vital Signs Monitor
Aurus 10

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Hydrogel Features Enhanced Capabilities for Treating Aneurysms and Halting P...
New AI Tool Predicts Medical Events to Support Clinical Decision-Making in Healt...
Bioelectronic Mesh Grows With Cardiac Tissues for Comprehensive Heart Monitoring...
Image: The permeable wearable electronics developed for long-term biosignal monitoring (Photo courtesy of CityUHK)

Super Permeable Wearable Electronics Enable Long-Term Biosignal Monitoring

Wearable electronics have become integral to enhancing health and fitness by offering continuous tracking of physiological signals over extended periods. This monitoring is crucial for understanding an... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Living Knee Replacement to Revolutionize Osteoarthritis Treatment
Soft, Flexible, Battery-Free Implant Continuously Monitors Bladder Function
AR Headset-Enhanced Abdominal Surgery Empower Surgeons to Perform More Efficient...
Image: NTT and Olympus have begun the world\'s first joint demonstration experiment of a cloud endoscopy system (Photo courtesy of Olympus)

Cloud Endoscopy System Enables Real-Time Image Processing on the Cloud

Endoscopes, which are flexible tubes inserted into the body's natural openings for internal examination and biopsy collection, are becoming increasingly vital in medical diagnostics. Their minimal invasiveness... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain I...
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Image: The PATHFAST hs-cTnI-II high-sensitivity troponin assay has been developed for the PATHFAST Biomarker Analyzer (Photo courtesy of Polymedco)

POC Myocardial Infarction Test Delivers Results in 17 Minutes

Chest pain is the second leading cause of emergency department (ED) visits by adults in the United States, generating over 7 million visits annually. In the event of a suspected heart attack, physicians... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE