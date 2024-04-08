We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare provides medical imaging and information technologies, medical diagnostics, patient monitoring systems,... read more Featured Products:

Avance CS²

Infant Warmer

Ventilator

All-Digital PET/CT System

Transportable Power Source
More products

Download Mobile App




Non-Invasive Technique Combines Cardiac CT with AI-Powered Blood Flow for Heart Bypass Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: A trial has shown non-invasive cardiac-CT, with AI-powered blood flow scanning, is safe and feasible for heart bypass surgery (Photo courtesy of University of Galway)
Image: A trial has shown non-invasive cardiac-CT, with AI-powered blood flow scanning, is safe and feasible for heart bypass surgery (Photo courtesy of University of Galway)

Researchers have tested a new approach to the guidance, planning, and conducting of heart bypass surgery on patients for the first time, demonstrating that non-invasive cardiac CT, with AI-powered blood flow scanning, is safe and feasible.

In the FAST TRACK CABG study, overseen by a research team at the University of Galway (Galway, Ireland; ), heart surgeons planned and carried out coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG). The procedure was performed based only on non-invasive cardiac-CT scan images using GE Healthcare’s (Chicago, IL, USA) Revolution CT, along with HeartFlow, Inc.’s (Redwood City, CA, USA) AI-powered blood flow analysis of the patient’s coronary arteries. This first-of-its-kind human study demonstrated 99.1% feasibility, indicating that heart bypass surgery performed without utilizing invasive diagnostic catheterization is feasible and safe, based on good diagnostic accuracy provided by the cardiac CT scan and AI-powered blood flow analysis. The study found similar outcomes in terms of safety and effectiveness in patients who had previously undergone bypass surgery guided by conventional invasive angiography, which requires the insertion of a catheter through an artery in the wrist or groin to access diseased arteries and the use of dye to visualize blockages.

Conducted across leading cardiac care hospitals in Europe and the US, the study included 114 patients with severe coronary artery blockages, impacting their heart blood flow. The cardiac CT scans provided in the study delivered exceptional resolution, producing images on par with, or superior to, those obtained through invasive contrast dye injections directly into the heart’s arteries through a catheter. Throughout the trial, detailed cardiovascular imagery and data analyses were performed by the University of Galway team and shared via telemedicine with surgeons at participating hospitals. The HeartFlow Analysis performs an AI-powered blood flow analysis called Fractional Flow Reserve derived from CT (FFRCT) to quantify how poorly the narrowed vessel provides blood to the heart muscle, assisting the surgeon in identifying which of the patient’s vessels require a bypass graft. The FAST TRACK CABG trial's findings indicate that this innovative, less invasive approach to heart bypass surgery is as safe and effective as traditional methods. The study highlights the potential for replacing the risks associated with invasive procedures with non-invasive cardiac CT imaging and AI-based blood flow analysis, offering a significant advancement in cardiac care and surgery planning.

“The results of this trial have the potential to simplify the planning for patients undergoing heart bypass surgery,” said trial chairman Professor Patrick W Serruys, Established Professor of Interventional Medicine and Innovation at University of Galway. “The potential for surgeons to address even the most intricate cases of coronary artery disease using only a non-invasive CT scan, and FFRCT represents a monumental shift in healthcare. Following the example of the surgeon, interventional cardiologists could similarly consider circumventing traditional invasive cineangiography and instead rely solely on CT scans for procedural planning. This approach not only alleviates the diagnostic burden in cath labs but also paves the way for transforming them into dedicated ‘interventional suites’- ultimately enhancing patient workflows.”

Related Links:
University of Galway
GE Healthcare
HeartFlow, Inc.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Vital Signs Monitor
Aurus 10

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
World's First AI-Powered Sepsis Alert System Detects Sepsis in One Minute
Smartphone Magnetometer Uses Magnetized Hydrogel to Measure Biomarkers for Disease...
New Technology to Revolutionize Valvular Heart Disease Care
Image: The Sepsis ImmunoScore is the first-ever AI sepsis diagnostic granted marketing authorization by the FDA (Photo courtesy of Prenosis)

AI Diagnostic Tool Guides Rapid Diagnosis and Prediction of Sepsis

Sepsis, a condition marked by an excessive immune response to infection, presents a formidable diagnostic challenge, with significant implications for global health and healthcare budgets.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE