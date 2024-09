Neuroendoscopy System Improves Outcome of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Procedures

A new neuroendoscopy system integrates various features such as visualization, illumination, irrigation, suction, coagulation, and powered debridement to enable minimally invasive procedures.

The Neuroblade System by Clearmind Biomedical (San Jose, CA, USA) consists of three main components: the Neuroblade, a single-use, multifunctional neuroendoscope; the Neuropad, a reusable medical-grade tablet; and Clearpath, a disposable transparent access sheath. The system displays camera images on the Neuropad via a cable from the Neuroblade, which also has integrated irrigation and aspiration capabilities. Its distal bipolar electrode allows for the use of RF energy from a third-party RF generator for vessel coagulation in the neuro space, and a cutting window at the distal end aids in blood clot removal. The Neuroblade System is inserted into the brain through a burr hole in the patient’s skull.

This system is designed to enhance the efficiency and outcomes of minimally invasive neurosurgical operations. The Neuroblade system provides a significant advancement in the surgical management of intracerebral hemorrhage. Its design simplifies the operating room setup and combines critical functions in one device, potentially enhancing patient outcomes. In its first U.S. application, the Neuroblade was used in an emergency operation to remove a hemorrhagic stroke. The Clearpath sheath facilitated precise access to the affected area, while the Neuroblade delivered comprehensive capabilities including real-time visualization and tools for suction, irrigation, powered debridement, and coagulation. The Neuroblade System has been granted FDA 510(k) clearance for use in illuminating and visualizing intracranial tissues and fluids, controlled aspiration of tissue and/or fluids, powered soft tissue cutting, and tissue coagulation under direct visualization during surgery in the ventricular system or cerebrum.

"FDA clearance and the first U.S. surgery mark significant milestones for the Neuroblade System, which we believe will revolutionize minimally invasive neurosurgery,” said J. Dustin Duckett, Clearmind's Vice President and General Manager for the Americas. “Developed with input from surgeons, Neuroblade's integrated features aim to enhance surgical efficiency and patient outcomes. We look forward to further developing evidence, driving adoption, and ultimately getting more patients access to desperately needed care."

Related Links:

Clearmind Biomedical