AI-Powered Precision Surgery Platform to Make Procedures Smarter and Safer

The lack of seamless integration in medical technologies often results in inefficiencies, including unnecessary delays in surgery, increased potential for errors, and higher costs as equipment quickly becomes outdated. Hospitals are increasingly looking for solutions that prepare them for the future, enhancing the value of their technological investments and improving the efficiency of operating rooms (ORs). Now, a new, innovative precision surgery platform utilizes technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to gather, consolidate, and analyze diverse and detailed data, offering real-time and long-term clinical decision support to improve patient care, and operational efficiency.

Developed by Caresyntax (San Francisco, CA, USA), this enterprise-grade surgical intelligence system is vendor-neutral and incorporates proprietary software, hardware, and advanced AI technologies. It is designed to process and analyze a broad array of data across the surgical process, including electronic medical records (EMR), video, audio, images, data from medical devices, as well as financial and outcomes data along with clinical and operational metrics. This comprehensive approach allows for full visualization of the surgical pathway, offering insights that span from pre-procedure planning and surgical workflow optimization to intraoperative support and postoperative safety enhancements.

Caresyntax’s software and AI platform are adept at capturing and analyzing extensive volumes of video, audio, images, and data from devices, both clinical and operational, within and around the OR. Its automation platform can be actively used by the surgical team during procedures and accessed remotely via secure cloud storage and telehealth connections by personnel outside the OR. By providing detailed metadata insights and real-world evidence (RWE), the Caresyntax platform assists surgeons and their teams in enhancing patient care, enables hospital administrators to manage resources more effectively, and supports medical device companies in developing their products. Globally, Caresyntax is assisting over 30,000 surgical professionals in more than 3,000 operating rooms, leveraging automation and delivering actionable insights to hospitals, medical device firms, and insurance providers.

“Together with our partners and investors, we are working towards deploying precision surgical tools, empowered by data and AI, to improve patient outcomes,” said Dennis Kogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Caresyntax.

