Robotic Visualization System for Neurosurgery Offers Greater Clarity for Complex Procedures

Complex brain and spine surgeries demand the highest standards in digital and optical visualization. In addition, data has become increasingly critical in modern surgery, particularly for teaching and patient management. Healthcare professionals also seek efficient clinical workflows that enable seamless data transfer. Now, a cutting-edge robotic visualization system combines top-tier digital visualization, collaborative assistant functions, and connected intelligence, offering enhanced clarity for complex surgical procedures in neurosurgery and other disciplines.

ZEISS Medical Technology (Jena, Germany) has launched the KINEVO 900 S robotic visualization system, providing state-of-the-art 4K 3D digital image quality to visualize small anatomical details and tissue color variations with higher resolution. The new DepthPro Mode gives surgeons the ability to select a greater depth of field, allowing them to see everything in focus with a single click when needed. The ZEISS KINEVO 900 S, with its hybrid visualization concept, ensures an uninterrupted surgical workflow, improves ergonomics, and supports precise surgical procedures, whether surgeons are using the oculars or working exoscopically on an external monitor with 4K 3D viewing. Surgeons can easily switch between a brilliant 4K 3D image on the monitor and the oculars, making the KINEVO 900 S ideal for those new to exoscopic techniques.

Collaborative robotics, or "cobotics," powered by artificial intelligence (AI), fosters a partnership between the surgeon and the ZEISS KINEVO 900 S. Surgeons can switch between fluorescence modes or record images and videos seamlessly. Additionally, the innovative ZEISS voice assistant, "Hey KINEVO!," allows surgeons to issue verbal commands. Building on the success of the ZEISS KINEVO 900 platform, which has supported several million surgeries since its launch in 2017, the system’s robotic features such as PointLock and PositionMemory enable effortless repositioning of the visualization system during procedures. The new AutoCenter function in the KINEVO 900 S assists by automatically centering the tissue being treated within the field of view, optimizing illumination and visualization. This is achieved using an AI-trained algorithm that detects instruments and can be triggered by the surgeon via the foot control panel.

The ZEISS KINEVO 900 S also provides access to ZEISS’s leading digital solutions, simplifying data management and fostering peer collaboration and education. Apps like ZEISS Surgical Cloud and ZEISS Live Stream facilitate efficient storage, sharing, and live streaming of clinical cases for teaching and scientific exchange. Connectivity-based solutions are increasingly important and should be readily available. The new ZEISS OPTIME complete+ service plan proactively addresses potential issues, offering a premium digital service based on data-driven insights. For the first time, a ZEISS Medical Technology device comes with a 98% uptime guarantee, supporting the daily routines of biomedical and surgical teams in the operating room.

"The new system presents a (r)evolution of the market benchmark ZEISS KINEVO 900 and offers all current benefits," said Magnus Reibenspiess, Head of Microsurgery strategic business unit at ZEISS Medical Technology. "Developed with and for customers, ZEISS KINEVO 900 S meets the growing needs of neurosurgery."