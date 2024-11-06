Database Analysis Helps Identify “Sweet Spot” for Safe Surgery after Heart Attack

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- First-In-Kind Flowable Collagen Liquid Fills Tissue Defects and Voids
- Wearable Sensor Patch Paired to Smartphone Detects Arrhythmia
- Early Surgery Aids Elderly Heart Patients with Aortic Stenosis, Finds Study
- AI Provides Same-Day Prediction of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance in ICU Patients
- Cutting-Edge Bioelectronic Device Offers Drug-Free Approach to Managing Bacterial Infections
- Microscopic Wearables Snugly Wrap Around Neurons to Probe Brain’s Subcellular Regions
- Batteryless, Wireless Stent Sensor Warns of Blockages in Bile Duct
- Microgrippers For Miniature Biopsies to Create New Cancer Diagnostic Screening Paradigm
- Miniature Soft Lithium-Ion Battery Could Be Used as Defibrillator During Surgery
- TAVI Procedure Supported by Radial Artery Access Reduces Bleeding Complications
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Hologic Acquires Gynesonics to Strengthen Existing Gynecological Surgical Business
- Smith+Nephew and JointVue Partner on Ultrasound Preoperative Planning in Robotics-Assisted Surgery
- Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation
- BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
- ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- First-In-Kind Flowable Collagen Liquid Fills Tissue Defects and Voids
- Wearable Sensor Patch Paired to Smartphone Detects Arrhythmia
- Early Surgery Aids Elderly Heart Patients with Aortic Stenosis, Finds Study
- AI Provides Same-Day Prediction of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance in ICU Patients
- Cutting-Edge Bioelectronic Device Offers Drug-Free Approach to Managing Bacterial Infections
- Microscopic Wearables Snugly Wrap Around Neurons to Probe Brain’s Subcellular Regions
- Batteryless, Wireless Stent Sensor Warns of Blockages in Bile Duct
- Microgrippers For Miniature Biopsies to Create New Cancer Diagnostic Screening Paradigm
- Miniature Soft Lithium-Ion Battery Could Be Used as Defibrillator During Surgery
- TAVI Procedure Supported by Radial Artery Access Reduces Bleeding Complications
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Hologic Acquires Gynesonics to Strengthen Existing Gynecological Surgical Business
- Smith+Nephew and JointVue Partner on Ultrasound Preoperative Planning in Robotics-Assisted Surgery
- Stryker Completes Acquisition of NICO Corporation
- BD Completes Acquisition of Critical Care from Edwards Lifesciences
- ZOLL to Acquire Vyaire Medical’s Ventilator Business
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds