Innovative Disposable Device to Revolutionize Colonoscopy Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Dec 2024
Image: The Air Assist aims to set a new standard in colonoscopy procedures by reducing frustration and improving efficiency (Photo courtesy of Gastro Concepts)
Image: The Air Assist aims to set a new standard in colonoscopy procedures by reducing frustration and improving efficiency (Photo courtesy of Gastro Concepts)

During colonoscopy, escaping air and CO₂ often cause the colon to collapse, which can prolong procedures and heighten both patient risks and costs. While maintaining adequate colonic distension is essential for improving Adenoma Detection Rates (ADR), effective methods to prevent this issue have been lacking. The two most common techniques—manual buttock pressure and patient repositioning—are often ineffective, physically demanding, and distract the endoscopy and anesthesia teams from their primary tasks, increasing the risk of staff injury and patient aspiration. Other methods, like left colon water instillation, are impractical, messy, and require technical skill, making them expensive. Now, a novel disposable device has been designed to prevent air and CO₂ escape during colonoscopy, helping to maintain colonic distension and improve procedure efficiency.

The Air Assist, a disposable medical-grade silicone device from Gastro Concepts (Albuquerque, NM, USA), has been designed for simplicity and effectiveness. It creates a reversible seal between the colonoscope and the anus or stoma, minimizing air escape. The device can be easily maneuvered by the endoscopist or technician, providing immediate and reversible colonic distention as needed. This innovation improves visibility during both diagnostic and therapeutic colonoscopies. The device allows for on-demand control of colonic distention, making it convenient and effective for use by the medical team.

The Air Assist is a single-use device, that ensures both safety and convenience and aims to revolutionize colonoscopy by enhancing procedure efficiency and reducing frustration. Developed by a practicing gastroenterologist with extensive endoscopic experience, this simple, safe solution is expected to improve the colonoscopy process for both the endoscopist and supporting staff. Gastro Concepts has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the Air Assist device, marking a significant advancement in colonoscopy technology.

"We are thrilled to bring this innovative device to the market," said Dr. Jason Slate, Chief Medical Officer of Gastro Concepts. "The Air Assist will not only simplify the procedure but also enhance patient outcomes by providing superior visibility during both diagnostic and therapeutic colonoscopy."

Related Links:
Gastro Concepts

