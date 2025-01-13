We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Low-Cost Video Stylet Improves Speed and Safety of Patient Intubation During Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Jan 2025
Print article
Image: The LARi low-cost, single-use video stylet improves speed and safety of patient intubation (Photo courtesy of 42T)
Image: The LARi low-cost, single-use video stylet improves speed and safety of patient intubation (Photo courtesy of 42T)

Many intubations are now considered complex procedures due to factors such as a patient’s anatomy, weight, or other injuries. These complexities can delay oxygenation in emergency situations or cause damage to the patient’s vocal cords, esophagus, and other upper airway structures. While current video-enabled tools offer some assistance, they often come with notable drawbacks. Many of these tools require specialist training, feature reusable components that need to be cleaned and sterilized, and provide limited visual feedback. For example, bronchoscopes help anesthetists visualize a patient’s trachea, but the scope must be removed before inserting the endotracheal tube (ETT), increasing the risk of tube misplacement. To address these issues, an innovative, video-capable medical device has been designed to improve the speed and safety of patient intubation during surgery and in emergency care.

42 Technology (42T, Cambridgeshire, UK) has introduced LARi, a low-cost, single-use video stylet designed to function similarly to the conventional intubation stylets used by anesthetists to shape ETTs and guide them through the patient’s vocal cords. This new device integrates smoothly into existing workflows while providing a real-time video feed of the entire intubation process to assist in navigating difficult airways and ensuring the correct placement of the tube in the patient’s trachea.

LARi is the first video stylet specifically designed to complement an anesthetist’s existing tools and workflow, offering faster and more accurate tube placement. It delivers a continuous real-time video of the entire intubation procedure and is user-friendly, requiring no additional training. The video feed from the tip of the ETT is displayed either on a customized laryngoscope-mounted display or an external monitor. The first working prototype of this groundbreaking innovation was presented by 42T at CES 2025.

Related Links:
42T

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Phlebotomy Cart
TR-65J38
New
Cementless Partial Knee
Oxford

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Model Accurately Predicts Progression of Autoimmune Disease
AI Predicts and Identifies Subtypes of Type 2 Diabetes from Continuous Blood Glucose...
Digital Heart Twin to Help Treat Dangerous Heart Rhythms
Image: New research provides a better understanding of how to stop the irregular electrical waves in the heart (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Breakthrough Technique Stops Irregular Heartbeats

When the heart experiences irregular beats, it cannot pump blood effectively. This condition, known as fibrillation, is often treated with defibrillation, a powerful electric shock that resets the heart’s rhythm.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE