We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Plant Molecule Prevents Formation of Bacterial Biofilms on Catheters and Implants

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Jan 2025
Print article
Image: Microscopy images of bacteria strains show one (top) producing fimbriae as normal and one with high level of MEcPP unable to produce the fimbriae (Photo courtesy of Jingzhe Guo/UCR)
Image: Microscopy images of bacteria strains show one (top) producing fimbriae as normal and one with high level of MEcPP unable to produce the fimbriae (Photo courtesy of Jingzhe Guo/UCR)

Biofilms—a slimy bacterial layer that adheres to surfaces—are communities of microorganisms such as bacteria or fungi that stick together and form a protective layer. In medical environments, biofilms pose a challenge because they make infections harder to treat by providing a protective shield for bacteria on devices like catheters and implants. The microbes in biofilms are highly resistant to antibiotics, making treatment difficult. Now, scientists have identified a chemical produced by plants when stressed that prevents biofilm formation on medical implants, thus advancing healthcare.

Bacteria use hair-like structures called fimbriae to anchor themselves to surfaces, a crucial step in biofilm formation. These fimbriae allow bacteria to attach to medical implants, where they create a protective matrix that shields them from antibiotics and cleaning agents. Without fimbriae, biofilm formation cannot begin. Research conducted by scientists at UC Riverside (Riverside, CA, USA) highlights the role of a specific metabolite called MEcPP, which is produced during essential chemical reactions in plants, bacteria, and even some parasites, like the one that causes malaria.

The team discovered that MEcPP has a surprising effect on bacteria such as E. coli: it disrupts biofilm formation by interfering with their ability to attach to surfaces. By preventing the initial attachment phase, MEcPP effectively disarms the bacteria’s ability to form biofilms. Through genetic screenings of over 9,000 bacterial mutants, the researchers identified a critical gene called fimE, which acts as an "off switch" for fimbriae production. MEcPP enhances the activity of this gene, leading to increased expression of fimE. As a result, the bacteria are unable to produce fimbriae and cannot form biofilms.

“By preventing the early stages of biofilm development, this molecule offers real potential to improve outcomes in any industries reliant on clean surfaces,” said Katayoon Dehesh, distinguished professor of molecular biochemistry at UCR, and corresponding author of the study published in the journal Nature Communications.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Surgeon Stool
MR4504
New
Cementless Partial Knee
Oxford

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Model Accurately Predicts Progression of Autoimmune Disease
AI Predicts and Identifies Subtypes of Type 2 Diabetes from Continuous Blood Glucose...
Digital Heart Twin to Help Treat Dangerous Heart Rhythms
Image: New research provides a better understanding of how to stop the irregular electrical waves in the heart (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Breakthrough Technique Stops Irregular Heartbeats

When the heart experiences irregular beats, it cannot pump blood effectively. This condition, known as fibrillation, is often treated with defibrillation, a powerful electric shock that resets the heart’s rhythm.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE