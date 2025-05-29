Advanced Imaging Endoscopes to Revolutionize Detection and Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders

The global incidence of colorectal cancer (CRC) is projected to rise by 60%, equating to more than 2. More...

2 million new cases and 1.1 million deaths by 2030. Enhanced detection and more precise diagnoses are crucial for reducing CRC mortality; however, precursor lesions, often tiny and easily missed, present a significant challenge. A new advanced endoscopy system is transforming the detection, characterization, and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, featuring innovative and user-friendly diagnostic and therapeutic technologies alongside improved scope handling.

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) has introduced its EZ1500 series endoscopes, equipped with Extended Depth of Field (EDOF) technology, as part of the EVIS X1 endoscopy system. This breakthrough imaging technology enables clinicians to capture sharp, clear images, ensuring that the entirety of a lesion stays in focus. This could improve lesion detection as endoscopists examine the mucosal lining of the GI tract. EDOF technology works by splitting light entering the endoscope lens into two beams—one near-focused and the other far-focused—using two prisms. Both beams are then projected simultaneously onto an image sensor and combined into one comprehensive image with a broad depth of field. Compared to Olympus' previous scopes, this technology enhances visibility while reducing image blurring.

The EDOF endoscopes, including the GIF-EZ1500 gastroscope and CF-EZ1500DL/I colonoscope, offer a closer working distance in normal mode (3mm versus the 5mm of the CF-HQ190L/I) without sacrificing image quality, minimizing the need to switch to near mode. Additionally, these scopes feature the lightweight ErgoGrip control section, as well as compatibility with advanced imaging technologies like Texture and Color Enhancement Imaging (TXI™), Red Dichromatic Imaging (RDI), and Narrow Band Imaging (NBI) when connected to the EVIS X1 CV-1500 video system center. The ErgoGrip control section is 10% lighter than that of the 190 series, with a rounded handle and easy-to-reach angulation control knobs and switches, designed to improve maneuverability and support users with smaller hands. Olympus has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its EZ1500 series endoscopes, equipped with EDOF technology.

"As a leading global MedTech company, Olympus remains committed to providing advanced options to help physicians offer their patients the best care possible," said Kurt Heine, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Gastrointestinal Solutions at Olympus Corporation. "Our goal is to elevate the standard of endoscopy, and Extended Depth of Field (EDOF) technology represents Olympus' most advanced scope technology to help physicians drive the best clinical outcomes for advancing gastrointestinal procedures."