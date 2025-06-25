We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Tibia Nailing System with Novel Side-Specific Nails to Revolutionize Fracture Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Jun 2025

Smith+Nephew (Hull, UK;) has launched its new TRIGEN MAX Tibia Nailing System for stable and unstable fractures of the tibia, including the shaft. More...

It is the only system to now offer trauma surgeons the choice of side-specific (right and left) nails for anatomic screw trajectories, which help to optimize fragment fixation and minimize soft tissue irritation with headless and low-profile screw options.

The TRIGEN MAX Tibia Nailing System aims to streamline operative procedures and provide efficiency through surgeon-centered design of components and instrumentation. These include a two-piece modular drop system to help when using ancillary instruments and aid visualization; a 12.5mm channel reamer for the tibia which is designed to preserve the integrity of the entry point and provide soft tissue protection; and 5.0mm Lag Screws that compress the fracture in one screw insertion step, creating a streamlined workflow. Smith+Nephew’s family of TRIGEN Nails has delivered proven performance and industry-leading design for more than two decades. The new TRIGEN MAX Tibia Nailing System is poised to be the next flagship product, setting the standard of care and performance for intramedullary nails.

“By focusing on both implant innovation and instrumentation, we’re delivering a smarter, more adaptable solution for today’s orthopedic challenges,” said Mark McMahan, Vice President, Trauma & Extremities Marketing for Smith+Nephew.

Related Links:
Smith+Nephew


