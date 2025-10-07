Revolutionary Reusable Duodenoscope Introduces 68-Minute Sterilization

Cross-contamination during endoscopic procedures has remained a persistent challenge for healthcare providers, posing risks to both patients and hospitals. More...

While advances in endoscope reprocessing have reduced infection rates, concerns over complete sterilization and workflow efficiency continue to drive innovation. A new reusable device now provides a safe and efficient alternative by allowing complete sterilization in under 70 minutes, combining clinical performance with patient safety.

PENTAX Medical (Tokyo, Japan), in collaboration with Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP, Irvine, CA, USA) has launched the Sterilizable DEC Duodenoscope with 68-minute sterilization in the United States. The next-generation reusable endoscope is designed to deliver the same predictable handling physicians expect while offering complete sterilization using ASP’s STERRAD System in just 68 minutes. Developed to improve infection prevention and operational efficiency, the system provides a safer and more sustainable approach to endoscopic reprocessing.

The device’s sterilization compatibility enables healthcare facilities to streamline workflows without compromising safety. Unlike single-use alternatives, it maintains the tactile stability and control required during procedures while eliminating cross-contamination risks. By supporting both reuse and sterilization, the system enhances flexibility, enabling clinicians to tailor its use to patient needs and facility protocols.

The duodenoscope is now commercially available in the United States, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of endoscopic devices, providing hospitals and clinics with a reliable option that merges high performance with stringent infection control standards. Additionally, the solution supports environmental goals by reducing medical waste associated with disposable instruments.

“While significant progress has been made in addressing duodenoscope cross-contamination, the concern has not been fully resolved. The ability to sterilize a reusable endoscope represents a major advancement in infection prevention—protecting both patients and hospitals. It’s a meaningful step forward in balancing clinical performance with patient safety,” said Kavel Visrodia, M.D., Advanced Endoscopist, New York, NY.

