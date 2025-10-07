We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Pentax

Provides endoscopic imaging devices and solutions read more Featured Products:

HD Imaging Platform

Video Processor

Video Processor

Duodenoscope

Duodenoscope
More products

Download Mobile App




Revolutionary Reusable Duodenoscope Introduces 68-Minute Sterilization

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Oct 2025

Cross-contamination during endoscopic procedures has remained a persistent challenge for healthcare providers, posing risks to both patients and hospitals. More...

While advances in endoscope reprocessing have reduced infection rates, concerns over complete sterilization and workflow efficiency continue to drive innovation. A new reusable device now provides a safe and efficient alternative by allowing complete sterilization in under 70 minutes, combining clinical performance with patient safety.

PENTAX Medical (Tokyo, Japan), in collaboration with Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP, Irvine, CA, USA) has launched the Sterilizable DEC Duodenoscope with 68-minute sterilization in the United States. The next-generation reusable endoscope is designed to deliver the same predictable handling physicians expect while offering complete sterilization using ASP’s STERRAD System in just 68 minutes. Developed to improve infection prevention and operational efficiency, the system provides a safer and more sustainable approach to endoscopic reprocessing.

The device’s sterilization compatibility enables healthcare facilities to streamline workflows without compromising safety. Unlike single-use alternatives, it maintains the tactile stability and control required during procedures while eliminating cross-contamination risks. By supporting both reuse and sterilization, the system enhances flexibility, enabling clinicians to tailor its use to patient needs and facility protocols.

The duodenoscope is now commercially available in the United States, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of endoscopic devices, providing hospitals and clinics with a reliable option that merges high performance with stringent infection control standards. Additionally, the solution supports environmental goals by reducing medical waste associated with disposable instruments.

“While significant progress has been made in addressing duodenoscope cross-contamination, the concern has not been fully resolved. The ability to sterilize a reusable endoscope represents a major advancement in infection prevention—protecting both patients and hospitals. It’s a meaningful step forward in balancing clinical performance with patient safety,” said Kavel Visrodia, M.D., Advanced Endoscopist, New York, NY.

Related Links:
PENTAX Medical
ASP


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
VTE Prevention System
Flowtron ACS900
Open Stapler
PROXIMATE Linear Cutter
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
AI Tool Reduces Serious Complications and Readmissions After Colorectal Cancer S...
Time-Released Gel Eliminates Residual Brain Tumor Cells Post Resection
Handheld Sensor Could Replace Blood Tests for Health Monitoring
Image: This patented breakthrough is the first and only technology to treat dying tissue and regenerate nerves (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

First-Ever Medical Technology Regrows Nerves and Stops Amputations in Diabetic Patients

Chronic wounds are among the most devastating and costly complications for diabetic and trauma patients, often leading to severe infections, tissue death, and amputations. Despite the global wound care... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE