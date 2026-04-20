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Thrombectomy Device with Real-Time Control Targets LVO Stroke

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Apr 2026

Large vessel occlusion ischemic (LVO) stroke often presents with high clot burden in proximal cerebral arteries, where rapid, complete reperfusion after a single pass is associated with procedural efficiency. More...

Achieving sustained clot control across long segments and stenotic anatomy remains challenging with conventional retrieval devices. Mechanical thrombectomy systems that provide operator control and vessel conformability may facilitate first-pass success. A new device now offers adjustable, extended-length clot capture with real-time force control and has received U.S. clearance following initial cases showing first-pass complete reperfusion.

Rapid Medical’s TIGERTRIEVER 25 is the latest addition to the company’s adjustable thrombectomy platform and is described as the largest clot retrieval device available. It is engineered for large clot burden in proximal vessels, including the internal carotid artery and the M1 segment of the middle cerebral artery. The device is intended for large vessel occlusion stroke, among the most challenging scenarios in neurointervention.

The system combines a 53 mm capture length with proprietary real-time force control that allows the operator to actively modulate clot interaction during the procedure. Its design incorporates active, operator-controlled expansion and a distal net to maintain clot engagement over long segments. These features are intended to reduce clot fragmentation and distal embolization while enhancing vessel conformability.

The device has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and was used in the first U.S. clinical cases for large vessel occlusion stroke. In the initial U.S. experience described, the platform demonstrated first-pass complete reperfusion. The device is presented as offering consistent performance across a wide range of clinical scenarios, including long thrombi and stenotic anatomy.

TIGERTRIEVER 25 expands the portfolio to address high-burden proximal occlusions and complements recent clinical validation in small vessels from the TIGERTRIEVER 13 DISTALS randomized trial. Together, these developments align the platform across diverse stroke anatomies. No additional performance metrics were reported.

“With every thrombectomy, we aim at our first pass being the last. The TIGERTRIEVER 25 demonstrated excellent conformability to the vessel anatomy, accommodating the MCA diameter with a smooth transition into the terminal ICA. This adaptability allows for effective engagement across long segments and makes it particularly valuable in large vessel occlusions with high clot burden, even in challenging, angulated anatomy,” said Edgar Samaniego, MD, MS, University of Iowa.

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