We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
19 May 2026 - 22 May 2026
Hospitalar 2026
17 Jun 2026 - 19 Jun 2026
WHX Miami 2026
05 Oct 2026 - 06 Oct 2026
2026 World Pediatrics Conference

Patient-Specific 3D-Printed Guide Improves Precision in Breast-Conserving Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 May 2026

Achieving clear margins during breast-conserving surgery remains challenging, especially when poorly defined tumor edges lead to repeat operations. More...

Positive margins occur in about 20% of cases and in 30–40% of ductal carcinoma in situ or invasive lobular cancer cases, while irregular tumor shapes further complicate excision. These challenges highlight the need for intraoperative tools that display patient-specific tumor geometry in the operative position. A new system now provides this guidance and has been shown in a pivotal randomized trial to reduce positive margins and re-excisions.

Cairn Surgical’s (Lebanon, NH, USA) Breast Cancer Locator (BCL) System is designed to enable precise tumor localization and excision during lumpectomy. The system is built from a supine magnetic resonance imaging study obtained at the treating hospital and used to produce a patient-specific, three-dimensional–printed guide that conforms to the breast in the surgical position. Once positioned on the breast under anesthesia, surgeons place multiple bracketing wires through dedicated ports that outline the tumor’s size, shape, and location, including a clear margin, to guide resection.

In an international, prospective, multicenter, randomized controlled trial, 418 patients with non‑palpable invasive breast cancer or ductal carcinoma in situ were enrolled at 23 centers across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Austria. The study compared the BCL System with conventional wire localization and met its primary endpoint.

Across all patients, the pivotal trial demonstrated a 32% reduction in the positive margin rate—when tumor tissue is left behind—and a 34% reduction in re-excisions versus conventional wire localization, with a comparable safety profile. Results were presented at the American Society of Breast Surgeons annual meeting in Seattle. Clinical investigators will discuss the pivotal trial findings in a sponsored symposium at the meeting.

“The BCL System provided patient-specific information regarding the unique size, shape and location of each tumor, derived from supine MRI. Having detailed information about each tumor gave us information we could consider before and during each breast cancer surgery,” said Jennifer Gass, MD, Chief of Surgery, Women & Infants Hospital, Professor of Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and Principal Investigator of the BCL Trial.

Related Links
Cairn Surgical


Visit expo >
New
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
New
Gold Member
Neonatal Heel Incision Device
Tenderfoot
New
Blood Gas Analyzer
i-Check200
New
Monitor/Defibrillator
Zenix
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Model Uses Eye Imaging to Identify Risk of Major Systemic Diseases
AI Platform Interprets Real-Time Wearable Data for Parkinson’s Management
Algorithm Identifies Cardiac Arrest Hotspots to Guide AED Placement
Image: Representation of how FaceAge might be calculated from a photo of a patient. The patient in this photo is AI-generated (photo couresy of Mass General Brigham)

Facial Image Analysis Tracks Biological Aging, Predicts Cancer Outcomes

Biological aging is the progressive loss of physiological function that may diverge from chronological age. In cancer care, clinicians need simple tools that reflect dynamic changes in patient resilience... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Battery-Free ECG Patch Enables Continuous Arrhythmia Monitoring
Rapid Clotting Gel Improves Emergency Bleeding Control
Spinal Cord Interface Restores Bladder Control in Preclinical Study
Image: AI-ECG enables systematic screening for LVSD in settings with limited access to echocardiography (photo credit of Adobe Stock)

AI-Enhanced ECG Screens for Heart Failure Risk in Resource-Limited Settings

Heart failure, a chronic condition in which the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs, is increasing worldwide. In sub-Saharan Africa, patients often develop the disease at younger ages... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
Image: Wearable sleep data can help clinicians personalize pulmonary rehabilitation plans (photo credit 123RF)

Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung disorder that makes breathing difficult and often disturbs sleep, reducing energy for daily activities. Limited engagement in pulmonary... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI System Detects and Quantifies Chronic Subdural Hematoma
Continuous Monitoring Platform Detects Infection Risk Across Care Transitions
Automated System Classifies and Tracks Cardiogenic Shock Across Hospital Setting...
Image: A new in-hospital screening method identifies previously unrecognized cognitive impairment and dementia among admitted patients (photo credit: Adobe Stock)

EHR-Integrated Screening Workflow Detects Cognitive Impairment at Admission

Cognitive impairment involves difficulties with thinking, learning, memory, and decision-making, and is more common in older adults. In U.S. hospitals, more than 40% of admitted older adults have dementia,... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: The HemoSonics Quantra Hemostasis System provides comprehensive blood analysis, delivering rapid, real-time coagulation insights at the point of need. Quantra is the first and only cartridge-based, FDA-cleared viscoelastic testing (VET) platform for obstetrics. (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Point-of-Care Viscoelastic Testing System Supports Obstetric Bleeding Management

HemoSonics (Durham, NC, USA) announced on May 5, 2026 that the company's Quantra Hemostasis System for Obstetric Procedures won Silver in the 2026 Edison Awards in the Women’s Health and Reproductive Innovations... Read more

Business

view channel
Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System
Proximie Advances AI-Driven Intelligent Operating Rooms with NVIDIA Collaboratio...
GE HealthCare, DeepHealth Expand AI Breast Imaging Collaboration
Image: Under the agreement, robot-assisted technologies developed by EndoRobotics will be distributed worldwide as part of the Olympus EndoTherapy portfolio (Photo courtesy of EndoRobotics Co., Ltd)

Olympus Partnership Aims to Expand Access to Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Therapy

Olympus has signed an exclusive global distribution agreement with EndoRobotics Co., Ltd., under which robot-assisted technologies developed by EndoRobotics will be distributed worldwide as part of the... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE