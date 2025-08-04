We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
19 Aug 2025 - 21 Aug 2025
Expo Med – Hospitalar Mexico 2025
21 Aug 2025 - 23 Aug 2025
Medical Fair China 2025
29 Aug 2025 - 01 Sep 2025
ESC Congress 2025 - European Society of Cardiology

'Google Maps' for Surgeons to Help Perform Complex Robot-Assisted Esophagectomy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Aug 2025

Robot-assisted surgery, especially for complex procedures such as removing parts of the stomach and esophagus in esophageal cancer patients, allows for greater surgical precision and quicker recovery with fewer complications. More...

However, despite these advantages, training new surgeons to use robotic systems like the Da Vinci robot remains a lengthy and challenging process, even for experienced surgeons. These procedures require the surgeon to operate from a distance, relying solely on a 3D screen to visualize the surgical field, which can lead to disorientation and fatigue during long and intricate operations. Now, researchers have developed a system that adds real-time guidance to the surgeon’s view—helping them know exactly where they are in the body and what steps remain during surgery.

The solution, developed by researchers at Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e, Eindhoven, Netherlands) in collaboration with UMC Utrecht (Utrecht, Netherlands), is part of the IntraSurge project. It involves creating an augmented reality navigation and orientation system often described as a "Google Maps for the surgeon." The system layers vital anatomical and procedural information onto the real-time video feed used in robotic surgery. By recognizing key anatomical structures such as the pericardium, lungs, large blood vessels, and nerve bundles, the platform helps orient the surgeon throughout the operation.

The researchers are now moving from 2D recognition to integration with 3D images, providing depth perception and allowing surgeons to “see” beyond obstructions like fat or blood using preoperative CT scans. This visual enhancement not only improves spatial awareness but also allows visualization of deeper, hidden organs and tissues, adding critical guidance during surgery. The final stage will incorporate step-by-step procedural instructions, enabling surgeons to track their progress and anticipate upcoming actions during the operation.

Early testing of the IntraSurge system has shown promising results. Surgeons in training who were involved in testing expressed enthusiasm about the enhanced spatial awareness and clarity the system offers. The first-stage results, such as successful 2D recognition and automatic material tagging, have already led to published research and awards, including first prize at the SPIE conference on medical imaging. The researchers now aim to transition their work from the lab to the operating room, collaborating with industrial partners to ensure their work does not end up on a shelf. Their vision is to improve training efficiency, reduce surgeon fatigue, and lower the risk of errors during long, complex procedures.

“Just as it can be nice for a driver to turn on the sat nav on a known route, it can be equally valuable for experienced surgeons to have this type of information while they work. You know where you are, can anticipate the next turn, and know how much of the journey remains,” said Yasmina Al Khalil, a Postdoc Researcher in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at TU/e." "That's why Jelle likens it to Google Maps. It will provide the same reassurance when you are on the road, but also provide tips and information you need to arrive safely and on time. This will make long operations less exhausting and minimize the risk of mistakes due to fatigue."

Related Links:
TU/e
UMC Utrecht


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
MRI System
nanoScan MRI 3T/7T
New
Absorbable Monofilament Mesh
Phasix Mesh
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest AI News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
World's First Wearable-Powered System Predicts Acute Inflammation With 90% Sensi...
Swallowable Biosensor Pill Tracks Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ambient Light Powered Wireless Wearable Platform Enables 24-Hour Health Monitoring...
Image: The smart wound monitor aims to improve chronic infection care (Photo courtesy of RMIT University)

Wearable Wound Monitoring Device to Improve Chronic Infection Care

Chronic wounds affect millions globally and cost healthcare systems across the world billions annually. Managing these wounds is particularly challenging due to the need for constant monitoring to detect... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE