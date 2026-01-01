Breathable Electronic Skin Paves Way for Next-Generation Wearable Devices

Electronic skin devices are designed to adhere closely to the human body to monitor health and biosignals, but long-term use often leads to skin irritation caused by trapped sweat and poor breathability. More...

Achieving both conformal contact and airflow remains a key challenge, especially when devices require high-resolution electronic circuits. Nanomesh substrates offer excellent breathability, yet their rough structure and heat-sensitive polymers have limited their use in precise microfabrication. Researchers have now demonstrated a way to overcome these barriers and build high-resolution electronic skin on breathable nanomesh materials.

Researchers at Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST, Daegu, South Korea) adapted indirect transfer technology commonly used in semiconductor manufacturing to fabricate electronic circuits on nanomesh substrates. This approach avoids exposing the heat-vulnerable polymer mesh to harsh fabrication conditions while preserving pattern precision.

Nanomesh substrates are composed of intertwined polymer nanofibers that resemble a net, allowing air and moisture to pass through freely. Using the indirect transfer method, researchers first created high-resolution electronic patterns under controlled conditions and then transferred them onto the nanomesh surface. This strategy enabled precise microfabrication despite the substrate’s rough, fibrous structure and sensitivity to high temperatures.

The newly developed nanomesh electrodes maintained high electrical conductivity at thicknesses of 20 nm or less, compared with conventional nanomesh electrodes that typically require thicknesses of at least 100 nm. The electrodes also showed strong durability, with minimal performance loss under extreme bending, chemical exposure, and physiological skin conditions such as heat, humidity, and pH changes. These results confirm the suitability of the device for electronic skin applications.

By combining high-resolution circuitry with breathability and mechanical robustness, the technology addresses key limitations of existing wearable devices. The approach opens pathways for next-generation health-monitoring systems that can be worn comfortably for long periods without skin irritation. Future work is expected to focus on scaling the technology and advancing its commercialization for medical and consumer wearable applications.

“High-resolution yet breathable electrodes are a key technology for developing next-generation wearable devices,” said Professor Seongwon Lee, lead investigator of the study. “This achievement marks a significant step toward commercializing breathable electronic skin.”

