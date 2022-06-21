We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
22 Jun 2022 - 25 Jun 2022
ESRA 2022 – 39th Annual Congress of the European Society of Regional Anaesthesia and Pain Therapy
22 Jun 2022 - 24 Jun 2022
EFORT Congress 2022 – 23rd Annual Congress of European Federation of National Associations of Orthopaedics and Traumatology
23 Jun 2022 - 25 Jun 2022
SCR 22 – Swiss Congress of Radiology

Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Jun 2022
Print article
Image: Bedside testing has gained increased prominence in analytical testing over the past few years (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: Bedside testing has gained increased prominence in analytical testing over the past few years (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Point-of-care or point-of-use diagnostics, also known as bedside testing, has gained increased prominence in analytical testing over the past few years as it provides clinically relevant information without the need for a dedicated laboratory. Recent technological advancements in a host of microfluidic diagnostics platforms have consequently improved the functionality and performance of POC diagnostics. Constant advances such as device miniaturization, multiplexing of samples, and development of networking technologies have led to the evolution of advanced POC diagnostics. This has led to the advent of devices with higher specificity and sensitivity, which is helpful in boosting patient outcomes in a variety of clinical settings. Furthermore, POC diagnostics increases the availability of diagnostics and reduces the overall healthcare cost. As a result, POC diagnostics is expected to open up promising prospects in various areas, particularly critical care.

These are the latest findings of TMR Research (San Francisco, CA, USA), a provider of customized market research and consulting services.

POC diagnostic systems are used for various applications including glucose monitoring, infectious disease testing, cardiometabolic monitoring, hematology testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, fecal occult testing, and tumor/cancer testing. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and lifestyle-related diseases is driving the global demand for POC diagnostic systems. Continuous development in the field of information technology pertaining to healthcare is playing a key role in the growth of the global POC diagnostics market. Additionally, increasing investments by governments and private organizations towards the development of innovative diagnostic products are fuelling market growth. Moreover, rapid advancements in technologies and increasing focus of manufacturers on new product launches are boosting the POC diagnostics market. Furthermore, the increasing number of regulatory approvals for new and advanced immunoassay techniques is acting as a catalyst for market growth.

Despite numerous drivers, the growth of the POC diagnostics market is restrained by arduous and stringent regulatory policies, which are adversely affecting the gestation period for product launches. Moreover, pricing pressures due to lack of favorable reimbursement policies and budgetary constraints are limiting the widespread adoption of POC diagnostic systems.

Geographically, North America is expected to account for a substantial share of the global POC diagnostic systems market due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, increasing initiatives by governments to promote the development of novel healthcare products, and growing number of product approvals in the region. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to register a significant growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure, expanding patient base, high unmet medical needs and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare in the region.

Related Links:
TMR Research


Print article

Latest Business News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive De...
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
Image: Colonoscopies performed with AI increased detection of precancerous polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is considered the most effective test for colorectal cancer screenings and prevention as the procedure reduces the incidence and mortality through early detection. During a colonoscopy, a doctor... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wireless Device Monitors Health and Detects Early Deterioration in Hospitalized ...
PCR System Moves Ultra-Fast Testing From Lab to Patients at Point of Need
Hand-Held Analyzer Provides Critical Sepsis Information in 11 Minutes at POC
Image: Micro-device designed to sense blood clots could pick up early signs of heart attack (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Finger Stick Blood Test Detects Early Signs of Heart Attack Before it Occurs

Heart attacks and strokes are the world’s leading cause of death. Many are caused by blood clots that block the flow of blood to the heart, often in at-risk individuals without any physical warning.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Prostate Biopsy Technique Combines MRI and Ultrasound to Eliminate Infection Risk...
AI-Enabled Surgical Robot Automates Renal Access in Kidney Stone Surgery
Novel Retractor Makes Laparoscopic Surgery Affordable Worldwide
Image: The VisAR system is a big step towards making precision surgical guidance widely available and economically feasible (Photo courtesy of Novarad)

First Fully Immersive 3D Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation System for Precision Spine Surgery

Most surgeries are performed without navigation due to the impediments of cost and setup time. Now, an augmented reality surgical navigation system that has received FDA 510(k) approval for precision guided... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE