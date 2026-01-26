We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
29 Jan 2026 - 31 Jan 2026
Medical Fair India 2026 - Delhi 31st Edition
09 Feb 2026 - 12 Feb 2026
WHX Dubai 2026
22 Feb 2026 - 24 Feb 2026
45th Medicall Expo

Ultrasound Device Offers Non-Invasive Treatment for Kidney Stones

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Jan 2026

The U. More...

S. Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance to SonoMotion’s Break Wave lithotripsy device, which fragments stones non-invasively with focused ultrasound and requires no anesthesia. Break Wave uses low‑pressure focused ultrasound under real‑time ultrasound guidance to create standing stress waves inside the stone, fragmenting calculi in the kidney or ureter while patients remain fully awake. 

"Break Wave provides a new option for the safe and effective treatment of kidney stones that can be performed in nearly any healthcare setting and does not require a ureteral stent," said Helena Chang, MD, Kaiser Permanente. "Patients with symptomatic obstructing ureteral stones can move immediately to treatment, saving weeks of pain and discomfort trying to pass a stone. Additionally, patients with asymptomatic kidney stones have an option to treat stones before they cause a painful event."

The 510(k) clearance advances SonoMotion’s anesthesia-free platform, which also includes Stone Clear, a device designed to aid removal of residual fragments following lithotripsy and cleared through the FDA’s de novo pathway in October 2024. Together, the two devices offer a noninvasive, anesthesia-free treatment approach, with Break Wave fragmenting kidney stones and Stone Clear facilitating post-lithotripsy fragment clearance.

"Receiving FDA clearance is a pivotal milestone for our company and, more importantly, for patients seeking better options for kidney stone treatment," said Oren Levy, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SonoMotion. "This 510(k) clearance represents a significant step toward commercialization, and we look forward to scaling manufacturing and making our non-invasive, anesthesia-free solutions available to patients and providers across the urology community. We are deeply grateful to the patients who participated in our studies, as well as the support from clinicians, investors, NASA, and the NIH."

Related Links
SonoMotion


Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Surgical Headlight
IsoTorch
IV Therapy Cart
Avalo I.V Therapy Cart
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: Patient Flow Agent automates time‑critical actions that help eliminate discharge delays and free scarce beds (Photo courtesy of Kontakt.io)

AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds

Hospitals worldwide struggle with avoidable inpatient delays that extend length of stay, constrain bed capacity, and depress throughput. To help address these challenges, Kontakt.io has introduced Patient... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Tiny Sensor to Transform Head Injury Detection
Bacterial Behavior Breakthrough to Improve Infection Prevention in Biomedical De...
Implanted 'Living Skin' Indicates Internal Inflammation Without Blood Samples
Image: Subtle shifts in kidney function can reveal future disease risk long before symptoms appear (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Web-Based Tool Enables Early Detection and Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease affects 10–15 percent of adults worldwide and is often diagnosed late, when more than half of kidney function has already been lost. Current clinical practice relies on fixed cut-off... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE