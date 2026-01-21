Simple Change in Sepsis Treatment Could Save Thousands of Lives

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by infection and is responsible for nearly one-fifth of deaths worldwide. More...

In sub-Saharan Africa, people living with HIV are particularly vulnerable, with higher rates of sepsis and significantly worse survival. Diagnosing the underlying cause is often slow and difficult, delaying effective treatment. New clinical evidence now shows that acting before a definitive diagnosis can save lives by targeting a key, previously under-recognized cause.

In research led by the University of Virginia (Charlottesville, VA, USA), in collaboration with hospitals and universities in Tanzania and Uganda, the team conducted a five-year, NIH-funded clinical trial known as the ATLAS study, focusing on patients with HIV-associated sepsis. The goal was to identify the dominant causes of sepsis in this population and test whether earlier, targeted treatment could improve survival.

Because tuberculosis is notoriously difficult to diagnose quickly, especially in critically ill patients, the researchers implemented advanced and exhaustive diagnostic testing alongside standard sepsis care. Importantly, the trial evaluated a strategy of starting tuberculosis treatment immediately in high-risk patients, even before laboratory confirmation. This approach was designed to overcome delays inherent in current diagnostic pathways.

More than half of the enrolled patients were ultimately found to have tuberculosis as the underlying cause of their sepsis. Patients who received immediate tuberculosis treatment had significantly higher survival rates compared with those treated only after confirmation. The findings, published in the Journal of Intensive Medicine, demonstrate that early empiric tuberculosis therapy can dramatically improve outcomes in HIV-related sepsis.

The results suggest that tuberculosis is a leading but often missed driver of sepsis deaths among people with HIV in eastern Africa. Early treatment, rather than waiting for definitive diagnosis, could reshape sepsis care protocols in resource-limited settings. Building on these findings, the team has launched a new multicenter trial to test whether combining immediate antimicrobial therapy with anti-inflammatory treatment can further reduce 28-day mortality.

“It is a tragedy to be on the front lines and witness the excessive mortality and morbidity from sepsis and tuberculosis, particularly among people with HIV,” said contributing researcher, Dr. Tania Thomas. “These are treatable conditions, but time is rarely on our side. Until we have more accurate rapid diagnostic tests for tuberculosis, we are pleased to demonstrate that the strategy of immediate tuberculosis treatment can improve survival.”

