Minimally Invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Method Offers Safer Alternative to Open-Heart Surgery

Coronary artery obstruction is a rare but often fatal complication of heart-valve replacement, particularly in patients with complex anatomy or prior cardiac interventions. More...

In such cases, traditional open-heart bypass surgery may be too risky or not possible at all. Existing minimally invasive options also fail when the coronary arteries sit dangerously close to the replacement valve. Researchers have now demonstrated a way to prevent coronary blockage and restore blood flow without opening the chest, offering a potential alternative to open-heart surgery.

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH, Bethesda, MD, USA), in collaboration with Emory School of Medicine (Atlanta, GA, USA), have developed a novel catheter-based procedure specifically for patients at high risk of coronary obstruction during valve replacement. The approach builds on transcatheter access through blood vessels in the leg but introduces entirely new navigation and re-entry steps inside the heart.

The technique, called ventriculo-coronary transcatheter outward navigation and re-entry (VECTOR), creates a new pathway for coronary blood flow at a safe distance from the heart valve. Using guidewires and catheters, clinicians redirect blood from the aorta into the coronary circulation without cutting through the chest wall. This strategy effectively relocates the coronary artery opening away from the danger zone created by valve implantation.

The procedure was performed in a 67-year-old man with a failing bioprosthetic aortic valve whose anatomy made both open-heart surgery and existing minimally invasive options unviable. Through VECTOR, the team created a new coronary bypass route using internal vascular access and deployed a graft to restore safe blood flow. Six months after the intervention, the patient showed no signs of coronary artery obstruction or related complications. The findings demonstrate the feasibility of this approach in humans.

In addition to preventing valve-related coronary obstruction, the technique may have broader applications in treating complex coronary artery disease when stents or standard bypass methods are not suitable. While the initial result is encouraging, additional procedures in more patients will be required before the method can be adopted more widely. Future studies will focus on safety, reproducibility, and long-term outcomes.

“Achieving this required some out-of-the-box thinking but I believe we developed a highly practical solution,” said Christopher Bruce, MBChB, first author of the study.

