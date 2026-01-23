We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Tiny Sensor to Transform Head Injury Detection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jan 2026

Hazardous head impacts are a major concern in sports, transportation, and industrial settings, where undetected trauma can lead to long-term neurological damage. More...

Existing monitoring tools often rely on continuously powered accelerometers, limiting their use due to battery drain, bulk, and maintenance needs. As a result, reliable, always-ready impact detection remains largely unavailable outside elite or research environments. Researchers have now developed a tiny, passive sensor that instantly detects dangerous head impacts only when they occur, enabling real-time severity assessment without continuous power consumption.

The sensor, developed by researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST, Thuwal, Saudi Arabia), functions as a mechanical safety switch that activates in response to sudden acceleration. Instead of continuously tracking motion, it remains completely dormant until a sharp impact forces a suspended internal mass to make electrical contact, closing the circuit and triggering detection.

Roughly the size of a small fingernail, the device can be mounted on helmets, hard hats, goggles, or headbands. Its passive design means it draws no power in standby mode, allowing long-term operation without battery drain or routine maintenance. The sensor includes multiple concentric electrodes, each corresponding to a different acceleration threshold. This enables it to distinguish minor bumps from potentially dangerous impacts without software processing or power-hungry electronics.

To validate performance, the team tested the sensor using a controlled drop-table setup, applying shocks from multiple directions. The device consistently triggered at acceleration levels associated with mild and severe head trauma. Testing showed 360-degree sensitivity, confirming that the sensor accurately detects impacts regardless of direction. These results demonstrate that passive mechanical sensing can reliably replace continuously powered accelerometers for head-impact monitoring.

The sensor could support real-time concussion detection and impact monitoring across sports, transportation, and daily life. Potential future systems may trigger alerts via mobile apps, audible signals, or wireless notifications to caregivers, coaches, or first responders. Next, the researchers plan to test the sensor on crash-test dummies to evaluate performance during complex, whole-body impacts. With a patent already filed, the team is also exploring commercialization pathways with industry partners.

“It’s like a seatbelt for the brain,” said Yousef Algoos, an electromechanical engineer who built the device as a PhD student at KAUST. “By combining omnidirectional precision, multi-threshold capability and passive operation, this innovation paves the way for next-generation wearable safety systems for concussion detection and impact monitoring in sports, transportation and daily life. There is no sensor on the market that offers this combination of features.”

Related Links:
KAUST


