Bacterial Behavior Breakthrough to Improve Infection Prevention in Biomedical Devices

Bacterial infections remain a growing global threat, particularly in confined environments such as the urinary tract, lungs, and medical devices like catheters. More...

Conventional thinking suggests that strong fluid flow should wash pathogens away, reducing infection risk. Yet in clinical reality, infections often spread rapidly upstream, leading to severe complications. Now, new research shows that strong fluid currents can actually accelerate bacterial invasion, enabling microbes to reach upstream sites within minutes and seed infections that spread far faster than previously expected.

In the study led by the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA, USA), researchers fabricated nanoscale, multichannel tubes designed to mimic the confined fluid environments found in the human body and in medical devices. Using the bacterium Escherichia coli, the team examined how pathogens navigate these channels under varying flow strengths, geometries, and surface shapes. Thousands of bacterial trajectories were tracked and combined with simulations and mathematical modeling to quantify upstream movement and colonization dynamics.

The researchers systematically varied channel width, flow speed, and corner geometry to understand how each factor influences bacterial migration. Smooth, rounded surfaces resembling human tissue were compared with sharply angled designs to assess how physical structure affects bacterial motion. This approach allowed the team to calculate bacterial flux, defined as the total number of cells moving upstream over time, across different channel configurations and environmental conditions.

The results, published in Cell Newton, revealed that strong fluid flow does not hinder bacteria as expected. Instead, fast currents act as “guide rails,” aligning bacteria and enabling rapid upstream swimming. Pioneer cells reached upstream sites within minutes, initiating a “two-way invasion” that accelerated colonization by roughly threefold compared with still water. In contrast, sharp, angular channel designs disrupted bacterial alignment and motion, dramatically reducing upstream migration and, in some cases, nearly eliminating contamination.

Clinically, the findings suggest that lower-tract infections may indicate rapid, undetected colonization in upstream organs such as the kidneys. From a prevention standpoint, redesigning thin medical devices with sharp corners and complex turns could significantly reduce infection risk without sacrificing patient comfort. In addition to infection control, the study offers a blueprint for biomimicry. The same mechanisms bacteria use to navigate against flow could inspire microrobots capable of swimming upstream through complex fluid systems to deliver targeted therapies.

