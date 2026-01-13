Injectable Breast ‘Implant’ Offers Alternative to Traditional Surgeries

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars
- AI Model Helps Diagnose Often Undetected Heart Disease from Simple EKG
- Ultra-Stable Mucus-Inspired Hydrogel Boosts Gastrointestinal Wound Healing
- E-Tattoos Harvest Energy and Monitor Health in Real Time
- Focused Ultrasound Tricks Tumors into Marking Themselves for Destruction
- World's Smallest Programmable Robot Opens Up New Possibilities in Medicine
- AI Detects Stomach Cancer Risk from Upper Endoscopic Images
- NIR Light Enables Powering and Communicating with Implantable Medical Devices
- Simple Bypass Protocol Improves Outcomes in Chronic Cerebral Occlusion
- Implantable Absorbable Sensor Detects Life-Threatening Complications After Intestinal Surgery
- New Study Findings Enable Improved Ventilation During Complex Lung Surgery
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
- CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health Industry
- Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies
- Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe
- Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Webinars Advertise with Us
- AI Model Helps Diagnose Often Undetected Heart Disease from Simple EKG
- Ultra-Stable Mucus-Inspired Hydrogel Boosts Gastrointestinal Wound Healing
- E-Tattoos Harvest Energy and Monitor Health in Real Time
- Focused Ultrasound Tricks Tumors into Marking Themselves for Destruction
- World's Smallest Programmable Robot Opens Up New Possibilities in Medicine
- AI Detects Stomach Cancer Risk from Upper Endoscopic Images
- NIR Light Enables Powering and Communicating with Implantable Medical Devices
- Simple Bypass Protocol Improves Outcomes in Chronic Cerebral Occlusion
- Implantable Absorbable Sensor Detects Life-Threatening Complications After Intestinal Surgery
- New Study Findings Enable Improved Ventilation During Complex Lung Surgery
- VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
- Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
- First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
- CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health Industry
- Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies
- Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in Europe
- Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation