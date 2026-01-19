We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Soft Wireless Implant Treats Inflammatory Bowel Disease

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Jan 2026

Chronic inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affect millions worldwide and are often managed with long-term drug therapies that can cause serious side effects. More...

These treatments suppress inflammation broadly rather than correcting the underlying immune imbalance. As a result, flare-ups remain common, and patients face cumulative risks from prolonged medication use. Researchers have now demonstrated a bioelectronic alternative that treats inflammation by precisely modulating immune-controlling nerves.

In the research led by Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST, Hubei, China), the team developed a splenic nerve wireless stimulator designed to regulate immune responses through the body’s inflammatory reflex. Unlike conventional neural implants, the entire device, including electrodes, interconnects, and wireless power receivers, is made from a conductive hydrogel engineered to match the softness and flexibility of biological tissue.

The hydrogel-based implant is highly stretchable, electrically conductive, and battery-free, allowing it to operate wirelessly through the skin. Its soft mechanical properties enable intimate contact with delicate nerves while minimizing irritation and fibrosis. The device specifically targets the splenic nerve, a crucial pathway that links the nervous system to immune regulation.

In a rat model of chronic colitis, the implant was placed on the splenic nerve and activated wirelessly for 20 minutes per day. Treated animals showed reduced colon damage, less weight loss, and restoration of normal intestinal structure. The findings, published in National Science Review, demonstrate both therapeutic efficacy and stable device performance.

Further analysis showed that nerve stimulation suppressed pro-inflammatory immune cells while enhancing regulatory and anti-inflammatory cell populations in the gut. After five weeks of implantation, the device remained highly biocompatible with minimal scar tissue formation. The researchers suggest this soft, wireless platform could be adapted to treat other immune-mediated and metabolic diseases by targeting different nerves.

“The biggest challenges for long-term neural interfaces are mechanical mismatch and fibrosis caused by rigid implants,” said Zhiqiang Luo, corresponding author of the study. “Our hydrogel device seamlessly conforms to delicate nerves, operates without batteries, and communicates wirelessly through the skin, which minimizes long-term damage and rejection.”

