We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




First-Of-Its-Kind Probe Monitors Fetal Health in Utero During Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Jan 2026

Fetal surgery is performed to treat life-threatening conditions before birth, but monitoring a fetus during these procedures remains extremely limited. More...

Clinicians currently rely on intermittent ultrasound measurements of fetal heart rate taken from outside the pregnant person’s body, providing only partial and delayed information. Sudden drops in heart rate or oxygen levels can occur without warning, increasing the risk of fetal distress or cardiac arrest. Now, researchers have developed a device that enables continuous, real-time monitoring of multiple fetal vital signs directly inside the uterus.

The device, developed by researchers at Northwestern University (Evanston, IL, USA), in collaboration with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago (Chicago, IL, USA), is a soft, flexible, robotic probe designed to be inserted through the same narrow port already used in minimally invasive fetal surgeries. Once inside the uterus, the probe establishes stable, gentle contact with the fetus without damaging delicate tissues. Its hair-like form factor allows it to move naturally with the fetus and uterus while continuously measuring heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, and temperature throughout the surgical procedure.

The device was tested in a large animal model that closely mimics human fetal surgery conditions. During these studies, the probe delivered accurate, precise, clinical-grade measurements even as the fetus and uterus moved. Continuous multiparameter monitoring allowed earlier detection of physiological changes compared with standard intermittent ultrasound measurements. The platform, presented in in Nature Biomedical Engineering, represents the smallest device developed to date capable of accurately measuring fetal vital signs.

By providing continuous insight into fetal physiology, the device could significantly improve safety during fetal surgeries by enabling faster clinical responses to early signs of distress. Simultaneous tracking of multiple vital signs offers a more complete picture of fetal health than heart rate monitoring alone. The researchers aim to further validate the technology and advance it toward clinical use. In the future, this approach could become a standard tool in fetal surgery, helping clinicians maintain fetal stability and reduce complications during complex in-utero procedures.

“We also believe that these same types of probes could be used in the future to identify complications during the intrapartum period, for early interventions to reduce stillbirths and other adverse perinatal outcomes,” said Northwestern bioelectronics pioneer John A. Rogers, who led the device development.

Related Links:
Northwestern University
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Semi‑Automatic Defibrillator
Heart Save AED (ED300)
Bipolar Coagulation Generator
Aesculap
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%
Image: Patient Flow Agent automates time‑critical actions that help eliminate discharge delays and free scarce beds (Photo courtesy of Kontakt.io)

AI Tool Promises to Reduce Length of Hospital Stays and Free Up Beds

Hospitals worldwide struggle with avoidable inpatient delays that extend length of stay, constrain bed capacity, and depress throughput. To help address these challenges, Kontakt.io has introduced Patient... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Imaging Technology Detects Early Signs of Cardiovascular Risk Through Skin
New Therapeutic Approach Marks Breakthrough in Pediatric Heart Disease
AI Model Accurately Identifies Prediabetics Using Only ECG Data
Image: The highly sensitive sensors achieve continuous sensing from gentle human motion (Photo courtesy of University of Surrey)

Battery-Free Nano-Sensors Pave Way for Next-Generation Wearables

Long-term sleep and health monitoring often relies on wearable devices that require batteries, regular charging, and frequent maintenance, which can reduce comfort and long-term adherence.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to bring together key UAE government entities...
Interoperability Push Fuels Surge in Healthcare IT Market
Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies...
Image:The biotechnology market in the GCC is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2028, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia leading the growth in the region (Photo Courtesy of Infroma Markets)

WHX in Dubai (formerly Arab Health) to debut specialised Biotech & Life Sciences Zone as sector growth accelerates globally

World Health Expo (WHX) in Dubai, formerly Arab Health, which takes place from 9-12 February 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), has officially announced the launch of a new dedicated Biotech &... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE