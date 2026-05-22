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BD Launches Elyra Laser Platform for Kidney Stone and Soft Tissue Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 May 2026

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) has introduced the Elyra Thulium Fiber Laser (TFL) System, an advanced laser platform developed to complete its kidney stone care portfolio for urology teams. More...

The platform is offered in two configurations—Elyra and Elyra Plus—to align with different operational requirements. It is engineered to support consistent performance across stone management and soft tissue procedures in high‑demand clinical settings.

The Elyra TFL System employs thulium fiber laser technology for stone dusting while aiming to reduce stone migration. An air‑cooled architecture is designed to provide quieter operation and a smaller footprint than traditional laser systems. For workflow efficiency, the system features an intuitive user interface, quick startup, and customizable presets; an optional wireless footswitch is available with Elyra Plus to further streamline stone lithotripsy and soft tissue procedures.

Initial clinical use has been completed with the Elyra Plus TFL System at a leading medical center, where urologists and laser technicians provided positive feedback. Users highlighted the intuitive interface and integrated safety features, noting benefits for ease of use and procedural confidence. The system extends BD’s urologic stone management portfolio across access, dilation, visualization, fragmentation, removal, and drainage to support an end‑to‑end approach.

“Elyra demonstrates how BD innovates with speed and purpose, introducing technology that helps clinicians deliver high‑quality care more efficiently,” said Mike Cusack, worldwide president of Urology and Critical Care at BD. “By pairing advanced TFL technology with a clinician‑focused design, Elyra streamlines kidney stone care and supports greater adaptability across diverse procedural needs,” added Mike Cusack, worldwide president of Urology and Critical Care at BD.



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