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Medtronic and GE HealthCare Broaden Alliance Across Monitoring and Care Solutions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Mar 2026

Medtronic announced a multiyear renewal and significant expansion of its global strategic alliance with GE HealthCare across Patient Care Solutions. More...

Building on more than three decades of collaboration, the agreement is intended to enable smart, safe, and efficient care in hospital environments. The expanded scope now includes bedside monitoring, telemetry and ambulatory monitoring solutions, maternal-infant care, and advanced perioperative monitoring.

Central to the alliance is the broad integration of clinically advanced monitoring parameters from Medtronic—Nellcor pulse oximetry, Microstream capnography, INVOS regional oximetry, and BIS brain monitoring—across all of GE HealthCare’s Monitoring Solutions platforms, including Maternal-Infant Care. The technology collaboration extends to GE HealthCare’s FlexAcuity platforms as well as its CARESCAPE Canvas and Carevance monitors. These integrations are designed to support patient-adaptable monitoring and help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patient needs and care settings.

The partners also plan to adopt next-generation Medtronic technologies across GE HealthCare’s Patient Care Solutions, including expansion into wireless wearable solutions and anesthesia airway visualization. They have further committed to expediting adoption of next-generation Nellcor pulse oximetry and BIS Advance technologies across multiple platforms, with the intent to deliver accurate and inclusive care across all patient populations. Expanded commercial initiatives are designed to accelerate clinical transformation, reduce costs, and harmonize technology platforms, aiming to deliver integrated enterprise solutions across the continuum of care. Medtronic notes that Acute Care and Monitoring products should not be used as the sole basis for diagnosis or therapy and are intended only as an adjunct in patient assessment.

“Our expanded alliance with GE HealthCare reflects our commitment to empowering healthcare professionals with world-class technology to personalize patient care, anytime, anywhere,” said Kate Benedict, president of the Medtronic Acute Care & Monitoring business, which is part of the company’s Medical Surgical Portfolio. “Expanding access to our combined technologies and commercial solutions allows hospitals to streamline their operations, reduce inefficiencies, and ultimately empower clinicians to focus on what matters most: their patients.”

“We are excited to continue to collaborate with GE HealthCare to bring our newest innovations in wireless wearable monitoring and seamless streaming video laryngoscopy from Medtronic to GE HealthCare’s anesthesia and monitoring platforms,” said Jason Case, vice president of research and development for Medtronic Acute Care & Monitoring. “Expanding our deep, long-standing strategic alliance with GE HealthCare helps ensure timely access to the latest innovative technologies for both clinicians and their patients.”

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