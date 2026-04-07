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New Partnership Expands Access to Predictive Tool for Patient Monitoring

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Apr 2026

Spacelabs Healthcare has signed an agreement with DEPTH Health, Inc. More...

to make the Rothman Index available to hospitals and health systems through DEPTH’s Real-Time Advisor for Clinical Expert Routing (RACER) offering. By incorporating the Index within DEPTH’s patient traffic flow optimization platform, the collaboration is intended to support faster, better-informed decisions about level of care and placement. The arrangement extends access to the Index across organizations using DEPTH’s RACER solution.

The Rothman Index is an advanced application designed to help clinicians identify subtle changes in a patient’s condition in the hospital so teams can intervene before clear signs of decline appear. It ingests 26 clinical data points—spanning laboratory results, vital signs, and nurse assessments—from the electronic health record (EHR). A proprietary predictive analytics model then calculates a 200‑point acuity score that is continuously updated and displayed as a visual overview to highlight whether a patient is improving or deteriorating.

These actionable insights are positioned to assist caregivers in deciding when a patient requires more intensive care or is appropriate for a step-down unit, with the goal of improving patient traffic flow and optimizing bed utilization. The companies indicate the agreement is intended to facilitate patient access to needed care while giving hospitals a means to evaluate pressing patient care challenges. The approach aims to align clinical surveillance with operational decision-making at the point of placement.

“As we were evaluating best-in-class systems that could complement the DEPTH RACER platform, the Rothman Index really stood out. The system’s ability to detect subtle changes in a patient’s condition can help healthcare providers make faster, more informed decisions about a patient’s status and the level of care they need,” said Alan Portela, Co-Founder and CEO of DEPTH Health.

“The agreement between Spacelabs Healthcare and DEPTH Health will facilitate patient access to the care they need while hospitals and health systems can take advantage of a system that helps them evaluate their most pressing patient care challenges,” said Wilson Constantine, President of Spacelabs Healthcare.
 


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