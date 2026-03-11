We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Quantum Surgical Acquires NeuWave from Johnson & Johnson

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Mar 2026

Quantum Surgical announced that it has acquired NeuWave Medical from Johnson & Johnson. More...

NeuWave’s microwave ablation system is used in percutaneous tumor ablation procedures, and the acquisition supports Quantum’s strategy to expand robot-assisted tumor ablation aimed at reducing cancer mortality. According to Quantum, NeuWave technology is used by physicians in more than 70% of the top U.S. cancer centers. The transaction follows Johnson & Johnson’s previously announced plan to discontinue the business and its subsequent acceptance of a binding offer from Quantum.

NeuWave Medical developed a microwave ablation system that enables physicians to treat tumors through percutaneous access. Quantum Surgical has developed the Epione system to assist physicians in treating early-stage tumors using robot-guided ablation. Johnson & Johnson acquired NeuWave in 2016 and later explored integrating its microwave ablation technology with robotic capabilities obtained through the 2019 acquisition of Auris Health.

Regulatory clearances for the robotic platform include a CE mark for abdominal, chest and musculoskeletal indications and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the abdominal ablation indication. Quantum reported that more than 1,400 patients have been treated with the robot in Europe and the U.S. to date. Together, the microwave ablation system and the robotic platform position the combined business to support interventional oncology programs that rely on percutaneous approaches.

Following the transaction, Quantum and NeuWave will operate as subsidiaries of Precision IO Group, a newly created parent company whose largest investor is Ally Bridge Group. The group’s development efforts include a focus on remote intervention. Johnson & Johnson described the divestiture as part of an ongoing evaluation of its surgical technologies portfolio and indicated work with Quantum to support a seamless transition for customers, patients, healthcare providers, employees and other stakeholders globally.

