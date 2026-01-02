We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




AI-Enhanced Wearables Could Transform Type 2 Diabetes and Prediabetes Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Jan 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI)–powered wearable devices, particularly continuous glucose monitors, are rapidly changing how people with prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes understand and manage their blood sugar. More...

By collecting data every few minutes rather than a few times a day, these tools offer a far more detailed picture of glucose patterns. However, research in this area has been fragmented, often focusing on specific devices or AI models, making it difficult to assess the field as a whole.

To address this gap, researchers from the University at Buffalo (Buffalo, NY, USA) conducted the first comprehensive meta-review of AI-enhanced wearable technologies for prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes. Published in NPJ Digital Medicine, the study reviewed evidence from the past several years and concluded that while these devices hold enormous potential, important challenges must be resolved before they become routine tools in clinical care.

The research team analyzed 60 high-quality studies selected from nearly 5,000 peer-reviewed papers that examined the integration of artificial intelligence and wearable technology in diabetes management. The findings show that AI-enhanced wearables can predict glucose changes up to one to two hours in advance, allowing individuals to anticipate and avoid dangerous swings. These systems can also personalize guidance based on daily routines, physical activity, sleep patterns, and stress levels, while helping clinicians manage large volumes of patient data more efficiently.

Despite these advantages, the review highlights several limitations. Many AI systems operate as “black boxes,” providing predictions without explaining the underlying reasoning. This lack of transparency can make it difficult for patients and clinicians to trust or act on the recommendations. Other challenges include small and homogeneous study populations, limited external validation, the absence of standardized datasets, inconsistent data quality, and barriers related to cost and integration into existing clinical workflows.

The researchers also found that the performance of AI-enhanced wearables depends heavily on the type of AI model used. Time-series models such as long short-term memory networks are well-suited for continuous glucose data, while newer transformer-based models can integrate multiple data streams, including heart rate, sleep, and activity. However, simpler models may be easier to interpret and adopt in clinical settings, highlighting the need to balance performance with explainability.

Overall, the study suggests that AI-enhanced wearables could support earlier risk detection, more personalized care, and potentially delay progression from prediabetes to diabetes. However, broader validation, improved transparency, and better clinical integration will be essential before these technologies can reach their full potential.

“For people living with diabetes, AI-enabled wearables have the potential to provide more timely and personalized guidance, helping them avoid glucose swings and manage daily decisions with greater confidence,” said Raphael Fraser, PhD, corresponding author and associate professor of medicine. “For clinicians, the key takeaway is that these tools may help identify risks earlier and support more efficient care.”

Related Links:
University at Buffalo


Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Ureteral Dilatation Balloon
Dornier Equinox
Mobile X-Ray System
K4W
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: The machine learning-based model can reduce the number of futile liver procurements (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%

A shortage of donor livers leaves many patients waiting for a transplant, yet nearly half of potential transplants from donors who die after withdrawal of life support must be canceled. For donation after... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Surgery Proven Safe and Effective for Complex ‘Whipple’ Procedure...
Catheter-Based Procedures Offer Less Invasive Option for Treatment of Valvular D...
Laparoscopic Surgery Improves Outcomes for Severe Newborn Liver Disease
Image: Infrared fluorescence imaging helps surgeons see blood perfusion during esophageal surgery (Photo courtesy of Wang et al, PNAS 2025)

Novel Imaging Technique Helps View Blood Perfusion During Esophageal Surgery

Esophagectomy is a complex and high-risk surgery often required for esophageal cancer, with anastomotic leakage remaining one of its most serious complications. This defect at the surgical suture line... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Bi...
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
mage: The EHR–driven tool could help doctors intervene earlier to protect transplanted kidneys (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

EMR-Based Tool Predicts Graft Failure After Kidney Transplant

Kidney transplantation offers patients with end-stage kidney disease longer survival and better quality of life than dialysis, yet graft failure remains a major challenge. Although a successful transplant... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE