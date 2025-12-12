We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Wearable Ultrasound Imaging System to Enable Real-Time Disease Monitoring

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Dec 2025

Chronic conditions such as hypertension and heart failure require close monitoring, yet today’s ultrasound imaging is largely confined to hospitals and short, episodic scans. More...

This reactive model limits early detection of deterioration and makes long-term disease management difficult, especially for ageing populations. Researchers are now developing the world’s first wearable ultrasound imaging system capable of 48-hour intermittent cardiovascular imaging for continuous and real-time monitoring and diagnosis of chronic conditions such as hypertension and heart failure.

Researchers at the Singapore–MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART, Singapore) are leading the Wearable Imaging for Transforming Elderly Care (WITEC) initiative that focuses on foundational research in wearable technology, medical imaging, materials science, and artificial intelligence (AI) to create the world’s first long-duration wearable ultrasound imaging system. The collaborative project aims to deliver intermittent imaging for up to 48 hours, allowing clinicians to track disease progression in real-world settings rather than relying on occasional hospital visits.

The multi-million dollar, multi-year initiative will explore tools that allow ultra-precise fabrication of bioadhesive materials and highly customized imaging techniques, enabling stable skin adhesion, high-resolution beamforming, and integration with AI-based diagnostic models. By combining wearable bioadhesive ultrasound with AI, the system is designed to support early detection, home-based pre-diagnosis, and continuous monitoring of chronic disease.

Clinical collaborators from leading institutions will validate continuous heart imaging for chronic cardiovascular disease management in real clinical settings. In addition to patient benefits, the technology could reduce pressure on hospitals by decreasing reliance on specialist operators, freeing clinical resources, and lowering long-term healthcare costs.

“We’re extremely proud to bring together an exceptional team of researchers from Singapore and the US to pioneer core technologies that will make wearable ultrasound imaging a reality,” said Prof Xuanhe Zhao, co-lead principal investigator. “This endeavor combines deep expertise in materials science, data science, AI diagnostics, biomedical engineering, and clinical medicine. Our phased approach will accelerate translation into a fully wearable platform that reshapes how chronic diseases are monitored, diagnosed, and managed.”

Related Links:
SMART


Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Silver Member
X-Ray QA Device
Accu-Gold+ Touch Pro
Radiation Safety Barrier
RayShield Intensi-Barrier
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: The machine learning-based model can reduce the number of futile liver procurements (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Machine Learning Model Cuts Canceled Liver Transplants By 60%

A shortage of donor livers leaves many patients waiting for a transplant, yet nearly half of potential transplants from donors who die after withdrawal of life support must be canceled. For donation after... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Smart Nanomaterials Detect and Treat Traumatic Brain Injuries Simultaneously
Earlier Blood Transfusion Could Reduce Heart Failure and Arrhythmia in Heart Disease...
'Smart' Shirt Detects Epileptic Seizures in Real Time
Image: The magnetically steered microrobot travels through brain vessels to deliver clot-dissolving drugs directly at the source (Photo courtesy of Luca Donati / ETH Zurich)

Magnetically Guided Microrobots to Enable Targeted Drug Delivery

Stroke affects 12 million people globally each year, often causing death or lasting disability. Current treatment relies on systemic administration of clot-dissolving drugs, which circulate throughout... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Breakthrough Surgical Device Redefines Hip Arthroscopy
Automated System Enables Real-Time "Molecular Pathology" During Cancer Surgery
Groundbreaking Procedure Combines New Treatments for Liver Tumors
Image: Non-culprit arteries can be treated weeks after a heart attack without increasing risk (Photo courtesy of Radboud UMC)

New Study Findings Could Halve Number of Stent Procedures

When a coronary artery becomes acutely blocked during a heart attack, opening it immediately is essential to prevent irreversible damage. However, many patients also have other narrowed vessels that appear... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE