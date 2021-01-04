We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021
ISET 2021 - International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
21 Jan 2021 - 23 Jan 2021
CACVS 2021- Controversies & Updates in Vascular Surgery
29 Jan 2021 - 31 Jan 2021
Virtual Venue
ESOU21 – 18th Meeting of the EAU Section of Oncological Urology.

CRM Software Helps Manage Workflows and Scheduling

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Jan 2021
Print article
Image: CRM software helps clinics manage their customer base (Photo courtesy of Clinic Software)
Image: CRM software helps clinics manage their customer base (Photo courtesy of Clinic Software)
A cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution offers an armamentum of powerful tools to appointment-based clinics.

The Clinic Software (London, United Kingdom) CRM Edition, created for clinics, doctors, and other businesses, allows users to manage operations via responsive online booking and reporting tools, create auto-targeting and registering of customer leads, create and monitor SMS email and marketing promotions, calculate treatment plan quotes, manage payments, store paperless consent and COVID-19 forms, generate auto reminders, produce key performance indicator (KPI) reports, and more.

The fully-comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) solution uses an automation tree to trigger actions step by step, until the goal is reached and the end of the sequence. The active automation runs 24/7 until halted or deleted. In addition, the software can help plan and monitor a wide range of procedures using real-time pictures and templates. For example, with a simple touch, the user can add execution of an injection (or any other procedure) to a client's treatment programme, record their position on the body or face, and track treatment progress.

“Our customers always compared the features we are providing with the ones from Salesforce. They could use Salesforce, but Clinic Software is a fraction of the price and they are happy with the customer service we offer,” said Stefan Alexandru, CEO of Clinic Software. “Everything you need all in one place and a free trial. Clinic Software is a customer-centric solution helping businesses from each industry executing from simple to the most exigent requests.”

CRM is a software approach that allows a company to manage and analyze its own interactions with its past, current, and potential future customers. Data analysis on a customers' history with a company is used to improve business relationships, specifically focusing on customer retention, with the goal of ultimately driving sales growth.

Related Links:
Clinic Software


Print article
WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Latest Health IT News

WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Digital Chest Drain Helps Prevent Cross-Contamination
Intelligent Respiratory Device Directly Oxygenates Blood
Lower Ventilation Pressure Sufficient for Healthy Lungs
Image: The SOLARIX Wand destroys Coronavirus in seconds (Photo courtesy of Acuva Technologies)

Handheld Disinfecting Wand Effective Against COVID-19

An ultraviolet (UV) surface disinfection device achieves a higher than 99.97% level of disinfection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in just 10 seconds. The Acuva (Burnaby, Canada) SOLARIX Wand is a pocket-sized,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Vascular Occluder Targets Wide Range of Peripheral Arteries
New Catheter Treats Small Coronary Artery Lesions
Radial Artery Occluder Ensures Patent Hemostasis
Image: Different concentrations of indocyanine green under NIR (a) visible light (b), and a fusion image (d) (Photo courtesy of Chenyoung Shi/ CAS)

Novel Endoscope Simultaneously Images Visible and NIR Light

A new endoscope inspired by the compound eyes of the mantis shrimp provides three dimensional (3D) visible and near-infrared (NIR) images simultaneously, according to a new study. Developed at the... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Image: The Minerva Endometrial Ablation System (Photo courtesy of Minerva Surgical)

Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

A complete suite of minimally invasive devices support healthcare practitioners in treating abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). The Minerva Surgical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) AUB kit is comprised of a suite... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Image: The Genius AI Detection software (Photo courtesy of Hologic, Inc.)

Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast Cancer Detection

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Genius AI Detection technology, a new deep learning-based software designed to help radiologists... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE