Innovative and Highly Customizable Medical Carts Offer Unlimited Configuration Possibilities

A newly launched series of innovative and highly customizable medical carts offer the most advanced security level features available in the market today, along with nearly unlimited configuration and color possibilities.

DETECTO (Webb City, MO, USA), the largest medical scale manufacturer in the U.S., has launched its brand new, innovative and highly customizable MobileCare medical carts. These carts offer three lock types to choose from: electronic (RFID with three different frequencies available and full-color touchscreen pincode), quick release, and keyed. Windows software is included for one centralized point for all employee cart access and security settings, including Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for instant updates. The proprietary onboard and PC software has been developed by DETECTO. The innovative quick release unlocking can save lives when a patient codes, and the breakaway plastic tags and red/green flag can be reset easily by biomed technicians.

DETECTO’s MobileCare medical carts offer robust cart customization. They come with the choice of three unlocking methods: one lock and individual drawer sensors, individual drawer locks and individual drawer sensors, or simply one lock. Detailed employee audit tracking mitigates narcotics theft and user setup can be done at the cart or within the included Windows software. Up to 5,000 users are available per cart, and dual authentication is available by RFID and pin code touchscreen entry. The PC software can update individual users, carts, locations/buildings and departments, and hold up to 50,000 records. It can print, download and export detail history reports, and history tracking is available to check accountability of individual drawer inventory. The full-color touchscreen LCD features graphical menus for intuitive prompts and easy usability, and multiple alarms are featured on the electronic carts, through both audible and e-mail/text notifications.

DETECTO’s MobileCare medical carts are available in 10 standard colors with unlimited Pantone and RAL color options. The ABS thermoplastic countertop with molded edges is one continuous piece for optimal hygienic cleanup. Handrails can be specified on all three sides with two, one or no handrails. Spacious soft-close drawers glide shut for more convenience and two self-closing side extension trays are included standard for additional counter space. MobileCare carts are manufactured from an aluminum cart body and have high-impact plastic bumpers and an ABS countertop. The five-inch, 13-centimeter diameter wheel casters feature anti-static, total lock and bead chain for static dissipation that provide easy mobility for smooth transport and nimble maneuvering.

The carts come standard with full wrap around, high-impact bumper trim, extending beyond the handrails for complete protection. Versatile corner extrusion mounting provides easy optional accessory attachment and customized locations. A full range of accessories are available, including IV poles, sharps container holders, defibrillator shelves, cardiac boards, oxygen tank holders, 12-bin organizers, catheter holders, waste bins and more. The carts are made in the U.S. with American and foreign components and are TAA compliant.

Related Links:

DETECTO