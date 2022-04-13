Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death. SCA is an abrupt cessation of the normal heartbeat that is triggered by an electrical malfunction in the heart, typically caused by ventricular arrhythmias. It can lead to a loss of consciousness and potentially death within minutes if not treated. Heart failure (HF) patients and patients with low left ventricular ejection fraction (low LVEF) of 35% or below are at elevated risk of SCA while waiting for their condition to improve or until eligible for subsequent therapy. Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators (WCDs) are non-invasive, monitor around the clock, and can protect patients who are at known risk for SCA

The ASSURE system from Kestra Medical Technologies (Kirkland, WA, USA) represents the next generation of monitoring and therapy to protect patients at risk of SCA. It includes a wearable device that provides autonomous detection and defibrillation for ventricular arrhythmias, if needed. The complete Cardiac Recovery System includes the ASSURE WCD, the ASSURE patient app, and Kestra CareStation remote patient data platform, all working together to provide comfortable protection for patients and clear insights for providers. The ASSURE WCD system received Food and Drug Administration premarket approval in 2021 and was also recognized as one of the winners of the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA).

