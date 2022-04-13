We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Thermo Fisher Scientific - Direct Effect Media

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
18 Apr 2022 - 21 Apr 2022
Virtual Venue
Critical Care Congress 2022 – 51st Annual Meeting of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM)
23 Apr 2022 - 27 Apr 2022
AAEM22 – 28th Annual Scientific Assembly of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine
24 Apr 2022 - 27 Apr 2022
ECIO 2022 – European Conference on Interventional Oncology

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Apr 2022
Print article
Image: ASSURE WCD system was one of the winners of the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (Photo courtesy of Kestra Medical)
Image: ASSURE WCD system was one of the winners of the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (Photo courtesy of Kestra Medical)

Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death. SCA is an abrupt cessation of the normal heartbeat that is triggered by an electrical malfunction in the heart, typically caused by ventricular arrhythmias. It can lead to a loss of consciousness and potentially death within minutes if not treated. Heart failure (HF) patients and patients with low left ventricular ejection fraction (low LVEF) of 35% or below are at elevated risk of SCA while waiting for their condition to improve or until eligible for subsequent therapy. Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators (WCDs) are non-invasive, monitor around the clock, and can protect patients who are at known risk for SCA

The ASSURE system from Kestra Medical Technologies (Kirkland, WA, USA) represents the next generation of monitoring and therapy to protect patients at risk of SCA. It includes a wearable device that provides autonomous detection and defibrillation for ventricular arrhythmias, if needed. The complete Cardiac Recovery System includes the ASSURE WCD, the ASSURE patient app, and Kestra CareStation remote patient data platform, all working together to provide comfortable protection for patients and clear insights for providers. The ASSURE WCD system received Food and Drug Administration premarket approval in 2021 and was also recognized as one of the winners of the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA).

Related Links:
Kestra Medical Technologies 


Print article

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Nihon Kohden America Launches New Series of Bedside Monitoring Systems
Image-Based ECG Algorithm Uses AI to Diagnose Key Cardiac Disorders
AI IDs Cardiac Arrest Patients Who Can Benefit From Implantable Cardioverter Def...
Image: Brain MRI images taken on days 2, 6 and 13 after a subarachnoid hemorrhage (Photo courtesy of Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin)

Electrodiagnostic Monitoring of Brain Waves Predicts Impending Ischemic Stroke

Subarachnoid hemorrhage is a type of stroke caused by bleeding into the space between the protective membranes surrounding the brain. This type of hemorrhagic stroke represents a neurological emergency,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
“Lungs in a Box” Device Allows Surgeons to Rescue Potentially Viable Donor Lungs...
Intuitive Patient Monitor Offers Patient-Tailored Approach for Cardiopulmonary B...
Electronics Implanted on Spinal Cord Marks Breakthrough in Treatment of Neurodeg...
Image: Wireless neuro-stimulator to revolutionize patient care (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Surgically Implanted Wireless Neuro-Stimulator to Revolutionize Treatment of Neurological Disorders

Many neurological disorders like Parkinson’s, chronic depression and other psychiatric conditions could now be managed at home, thanks to a wireless neuro-stimulator that is set to revolutionize patient care.... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Completes Diabetes Care Business Spinoff to Focus on Core Business
Fresenius Kabi to Acquire Medical Technology Company Ivenix
Surgical Navigation Systems Market Fueled by Rising Osteoarthritis, Brain Tumors...
Image: Global minimally invasive surgery market to surpass USD 23 billion by 2031 (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to Surpass USD 23 Billion by 2031 Due to Increasing Geriatric Population

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is a modern technique that enables surgeons to use endoscopic procedures to address diverse issues. Instruments used during MIS are small and hence, the incisions are smaller... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE