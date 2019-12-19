Fluoroscopic Grid Aids Surgical Anatomic Alignment

A universal software platform works across multiple procedures to assist with implant, instrument, and anatomic orientation during fluoroscopic imaging.The OrthoGrid Systems (Salt Lake City, UT, USA) PhantomMSK Trauma application, part of the PhantomMSK platform, is an intraoperative alignment technology designed to correct the phenomenon of fluoroscopic image distortion during orthopedic surgery, which is attributed to both external electromagnetic forces (EMF) interference and mapping of the planar image onto the curved input phosphor plate on the C-arm, which can affect image integrity and cause potential malalignment risks.To operate PhantomMSK Trauma, a fluoroscopic image is first acquired from a C-arm displayed outside the sterile field, where image analysis tools can be used at the surgeon's discretion. Once the surgeon has identified and marked known anatomical landmarks, the system software displays corrected images to the physician quickly, and with minimal manual inputs. Intelligence-guided systems designed to work within the surgical theater flow then interface with existing hospital equipment, leading to improved surgical accuracy and efficiency, greater precision, and contributing to better patient outcomes and reduced hospital re-admissions.“With our years of experience revealing fluoroscopic distortion to surgeons in thousands of hip replacement procedures, we saw a compelling opportunity to package our know-how and intellectual property into a digital platform that has applications across the entire musculoskeletal spectrum,” said Edouard Saget, CEO of OrthoGrid Systems. “The PhantomMSK System will be an indispensable tool for physicians who value accurate intraoperative visualization and precise anatomical restoration.”Fluoroscopy utilizing a mobile C-arm is the most widely used technology for placement and alignment in orthopedics. While fluoroscopy has a positive impact on surgical outcomes, image distortion--caused by unseen continuously variable EMF fields--can potentially cause surgeons to make incorrect adjustments. The most prevalent type of distortion is known as S-Distortion, which can cause up to 19 mm in variation from one side of field of view to the other.