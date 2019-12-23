We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Greiner Bio-One

Download Mobile App




Implantable Ultrasound Technology Opens Blood-Brain Barrier

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Dec 2019
Print article
Image: Ultrasound and air bubbles can disrupt the BB for hours (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Image: Ultrasound and air bubbles can disrupt the BB for hours (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
A new study shows how an ultrasound-mediated procedure can increase Paclitaxel delivery to the brain five-fold by cracking open the blood brain barrier (BBB).

Researchers at Northwestern University (NU; Chicago, IL, USA), the Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Epinière (ICM; Paris, France), and other institutions conducted a study to examine if low-intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPU) with microbubble injection could transiently disrupt the BBB to allow improved drug delivery to the brain for the treatment of glioma. The biodistribution, toxicity, and efficacy of LIPU delivery was studied for two formulations of paclitaxel, albumin-bound paclitaxel (ABX), and paclitaxel dissolved in cremophor (CrEL-PTX).

The sonications were performed using the CarThera (Paris, France) One MHz LIPU device (Developed at ICM). The tiny ultrasound device is implanted during surgery into a window in the skull that does not contain bone, and is used in combination with microscopic gas bubbles injected into the blood at the same time the ultrasound begins. When the bubbles hit the sound waves, these vibrate and mechanically disrupt the BBB, allowing penetration of drug molecules. The BBB disruption lasts for several hours after the sonication, and is reversible. The ultrasound emitter remains in the skull for repeated drug deliveries.

For the study, antiglioma activity was evaluated in nude mice bearing intracranial patient-derived glioma xenografts (PDX), with fluorescein used to confirm and map BBB disruption. Toxicity of LIPU-delivered paclitaxel was assessed through clinical and histologic examination of the treated mice. The results revealed that ultrasound-mediated BBB disruption enhanced paclitaxel brain concentration 3-to-5 fold for both formulations, and further augmented the therapeutic benefit of ABX. Repeated courses of LIPU-delivered CrEL-PTX and CrEL alone were lethal in 42% and 37.5% of mice, respectively, whereas similar delivery of ABX at an equivalent dose was well tolerated. The study was published on December 12, 2019, in Clinical Cancer Research.

“Glioblastoma currently has no cure, and when the tumor recurs there are not many treatment options. We urgently need effective new treatments,” said senior author Adam Sonabend, MD, of the NU Feinberg School of Medicine and a. “ABX is the preferred formulation for further investigation in the clinical setting, due to its superior brain penetration and tolerability compared with CrEL-PTX.”

The BBB is comprised of specialized endothelial cells that form the capillary microvasculature of the central nervous system (CNS), and is essential for brain function. It selectively prevents substances from entering the blood and brain, only allowing such essential molecules as amino acids, oxygen, glucose and water through. On the other hand, it also poses the greatest impediment in the treatment of many CNS diseases, because it commonly blocks entry of therapeutic compounds.

Related Links:
Northwestern University
Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Epinière
CarThera



Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Reusable ECG Patch Analyzes Human Vitals and Biometrics
Handheld Fluorescence Imaging Device Aids Wound Management
Vibro-Acoustic Air Pressure System Clears the Airways
Image: The FFRangio system dashboard (Photo courtesy of CathWorks)

FFR Guidance System Confirms Coronary Stent Necessity

A non-invasive fractional flow reserve (FFR) system delivers multi-vessel physiologic measurements to support functional evaluation of coronary artery disease (CAD). The CathWorks (Kfar Saba, Israel)... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Home Cervical Cancer Testing May Replace Pap Tests
Informal Sharing of Breast Milk Gains Popularity
Image: Water Births are safe for both mother and child (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births

A new study suggests that water births are safe, and that women who take advantage of them sustain fewer first and second-degree tears. Researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M; Ann Arbor, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Focused Ultrasound Relieves Tremors in Parkinson's Patients
Mobile Platform Helps Identify Unilateral Spatial Neglect
Robotic Entities Could Improve Institutional Quality of Care
Image: Sensory insoles can monitor developing diabetic foot ulcers (Photo courtesy of Orpyx)

Sensory Shoe Insoles Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Novel insoles assist management and prevention of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) through advanced foot sensor technology and real-time analytics. The Orpyx (Calgary, Canada) SI Sensory Insoles with remote... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
AI in Medicine Projected to Reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2024
MEDICA Healthcare Forum to Present New State-of-the-Art Solutions
ZOLL Medical Completes Acquisition of Cardiac Science
Image: IoT applications offer advantages to health care providers and patients, which can greatly improve healthcare options and services (Photo courtesy of Datafloq).

IoT-Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 69.7 Billion by 2023

The global IoT-enabled healthcare equipment market is projected to grow at the rate of 29.9% annually from USD 18.8 billion in 2018 to USD 69.7 billion in 2023, driven by digitization during the forecast period.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2019 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE