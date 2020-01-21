We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
KOREA E & EX

Download Mobile App




Percutaneous Osteotomy Procedure Treats Achilles Tendon Disorder

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Jan 2020
Print article
Image: Zadek Osteotomy can decrease stress on the Achilles tendon (Photo courtesy of iStock)
Image: Zadek Osteotomy can decrease stress on the Achilles tendon (Photo courtesy of iStock)
A minimally invasive procedure to treat insertional Achilles tendinopathy (IAT) can reduce pain, recovery time, and postsurgical complications, according to a new study.

Researchers at Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Giuliano Isontina (Trieste, Italy) and Mount Sinai Health System (MSHS, New York, NY, USA) conducted a study involving 26 patients presenting with unilateral IAT who were treated via percutaneous Zadek Osteotomy (ZO), a minimally invasive procedure that involves two very small incisions in the heel and removal of a five mm wedge of calcaneal bone, which alters the orientation of the Achilles tendon fibers and is believed to decrease stress across the tendon.

The results showed that percutaneous ZO significantly improves preoperative to postoperative Foot Function Index Score (FFI) and Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) scores (from a mean of 9 to 1). The overall rate of satisfaction after surgery was 92%, and only two postoperative complications were observed - symptomatic non-union and hardware pain, both in healthy patients. Relief from pain was achieved after an average period of 12 weeks. The study was published on November 20, 2019, in Foot and Ankle Surgery.

“Traditional surgery requires larger incisions and inevitably carries a higher rate of infection, while this minimally invasive procedure has a low infection rate and less risk of tissue damage, helping to better preserve the tendon, and achieve a faster recovery and rehabilitation for the patient,” said senior author orthopedic surgeon Ettore Vulcano, MD, of Mount Sinai West. “Patients experience much less pain and improved function at a quicker rate. Even athletes can resume previous levels of sports activity at a much quicker rate compared to the traditional surgery.”

IAT is a common condition among athletes and joggers, resulting from mechanical overuse related to sports activity, or a systemic inflammatory disease. The clinical appearance includes pain and movement restriction, and the primary treatment is conservative. When this fails, calcaneal osteotomy is performed to decompress the dorsal margin of the calcaneus; and if the tendon has degenerated, debridement is also needed.

Related Links:
Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Giuliano Isontina
Mount Sinai Health System



Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Medical Thawing Device Delivers Plasma on Demand
Intermittently Scanned CGM Positively Impacts Glycemic Control in Diabetics
EHR Software Helps Prevent Patient ICU Delirium
Image: Decolonizing parents can help prevent NICU infections (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Parental Decolonization Reduces NICU S. Aureus Infections

Treating parents with intranasal mupirocin and chlorhexidine-impregnated cloths can significantly reduce Staphylococcus aureus transmission to neonates, according to a new study. Researchers at the... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Image: Four mothers in Mali sharing the KMC experience (Photo courtesy of Joshua Robers/ Save the Children)

Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival

Community-initiated kangaroo mother care (KMC) substantially improves newborn and infant survival, according to a new study. Researchers at the Society for Applied Studies (SAS; New Delhi, India), the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Image: Rapid treatment of high potassium levels can save lives (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality

A new study suggests that quickly correcting high potassium levels (hyperkalemia), in the emergency department (ED) significantly reduces patient mortality. Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global EEG Devices Market to Reach USD 2.20 Billion in 2027
Global Anesthesia Machines (Mobile & Standalone) Market to Reach USD 7.78 Billion...
Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2026
Image: DISCOVERY™ (Photo courtesy of PENTAX Medical)

PENTAX Medical Clears CE Mark for New AI-Assisted Polyp Detector

PENTAX Medical (Tokyo, Japan) has cleared CE mark for DISCOVERY, its Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted polyp detector designed to support endoscopists in finding potential polyps during a colorectal examination.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE