Skin-Mounted 3D Microfluidic Device Analyzes Sweat for Real-Time Health Assessment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Nov 2025

Eccrine sweat contains electrolytes, metabolites, organic molecules, and even drugs, offering a rich, non-invasive window into real-time physiology. More...

Wearable microfluidic sensors tap into this potential, but current systems still struggle with efficient sweat collection, wide-range biochemical detection, and accurate local measurements across varying sweat rates. These limitations make it difficult to monitor dynamic biomarker changes that shift quickly after food intake or supplementation. Now, a new 3D microfluidic wearable has been shown to be capable of tracking these fluctuations with high precision.

Researchers at Chung-Ang University (Seoul, South Korea), in collaboration with international partners, have developed advanced 3D microfluidic structures, new surface chemistries, engineered interfaces, and optimized colorimetric reagents, significantly enhancing the accuracy and dynamic range of sweat-based sensing. The work, published in Advanced Functional Materials, integrates novel designs that allow high-efficiency sweat collection and multiplexed biochemical analysis directly on the skin. These sensor platforms measure sweat rate, total sweat loss, and key biomarkers such as chloride, xanthine, and creatinine within the same device.

In study findings, the system demonstrated precise real-time tracking of biomarkers in on-body trials, successfully capturing rapid biochemical shifts following food or supplement intake. The researchers also showed that the wearable could monitor indicators related to kidney function, caffeine metabolism, and electrolyte balance. Compared with existing sweat sensors, the platform delivered a much wider dynamic range and markedly improved measurement accuracy. The published research highlights how the engineered 3D microfluidic features support stable colorimetric reactions even when biomarkers fluctuate dramatically.

The broader implications of this work point to new opportunities in personalized health monitoring, preventive medicine, and performance optimization. The technology could support chronic disease monitoring, particularly for patients with kidney disorders. Because the system captures large biomarker swings in real time, it may also bridge gaps left by current diagnostic tools and align with scalable manufacturing methods suited for commercial production. Future developments may expand biomarker panels and integrate additional sensing modalities to further enhance physiological insight.

Related Links:
Chung-Ang University 


