Interwoven Braided Flow Diverter Treats Brain Aneurysms

An innovative self-expanding braided nitinol mesh helps redirect blood flow and promote brain aneurysm occlusion.The MicroVention (Aliso Viejo, CA, USA) Flow Re-Direction Endoluminal Device (FRED) is intended for adult patients with wide-necked saccular or fusiform intracranial aneurysms arising from the internal carotid artery, from the petrous segment to the terminus. A unique interwoven design combines an open-pored outer, self-expanding, and dimensionally stable nitinol stent with an inner, narrowly braided one. The flared ends on the outer stent extend beyond the inner layer on each side by approximately three mm, where there is little or no flow-diverting effect, in order to cover the adjacent perforating arteries or small branches of the parent vessel.The result is smooth delivery to the target aneurysm, easy deployment, and reliable opening and vessel wall apposition to maximize flow-redirecting properties and high treatment durability. It is available in sizes ranging from 3.5 to 5.5 mm in diameter (in increments of 0.5 mm), and from 13/7 to 32/25 mm in length (the first number provides the total length, and the second number denotes the working (flow-diverting) length). Delivery is via a two-tip microcatheter, with four radiopaque markers on each end of the outer stent and two interwoven helical marker strands that run the entire length of the inner stent assisting fluoroscopic placement.“The FRED device helps address a need for a clinically proven flow diverter with simplified delivery,” said Irina Kulinets, PhD, Senior VP of regulatory affairs, clinical research, and quality control at MicroVention. “MicroVention is dedicated to the development of novel technologies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. We are excited to bring the FRED device to patients in the United States who will benefit from treatment.”“The FRED device represents a step forward in flow diversion technology with the inclusion of the lowest profile delivery platform in the U.S. This advancement will allow physicians to more easily access and treat wide-necked or fusiform aneurysms,” said Professor Cameron McDougall, MD, director of endovascular neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore, MD, USA). “A single FRED device is safe and effective for use in a variety of aneurysm sizes and locations and expands treatment options for patients.”