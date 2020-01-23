We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Shielded Drill Facilitates Thoracic Interbody Fusion Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jan 2020
Print article
Image: A minimally invasive drill shields neural structures (Photo courtesy of Carevature Medical)
Image: A minimally invasive drill shields neural structures (Photo courtesy of Carevature Medical)
A novel high-speed curved spinal decompression device with a built-in shield allows safe posterior thoracic discectomy, according to a new study.

The Carevature Medical (Rehovot, Israel) DReal decompression system (DDS) is a minimally invasive, high-speed bone removal instrument with a forward facing drill at the distal end that includes integrated irrigation. The curved tip of the device has a nine mm radius of curvature, seven mm of which are shielded on the underside in order to protect neural elements from multiple angles. The remaining two mm active tip can be used to treat all anatomical segments of the spinal column--cervical, thoracic, and lumber.

DReal comes with a range of single use drill tips, including a 45 degree angle tip, a 75 degree extended tip, tips with front or rear facing shields, and fluted drills or diamond burr cutters that are available in two or three mm diameter sizes. The DReal system is powered by a range of recommended electric or pneumatic motors that are compatible with a micro connection, or by using appropriate adaptors; the motor system is not included and not part of the device.

A new study conducted at Assuta Hospital (Tel Aviv, Israel) shows that introducing the DReal ventrally to the dural sac allows removal of calcified and soft disc fragments during posterior unilateral thoracic discectomy, via a modified approach that obviates forceful manual maneuvers and avoids spinal cord manipulation. The technique has been used to treat pathologies in transforaminal thoracic interbody fusion procedures (TTIF), as well as in common transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion procedures (TLIF). The study was published on January 20, 2020, in The International Journal of Spine Surgery.

“The DReal curved high speed drill has proved a valuable addition to my clinical practice. It allows quick and thorough evacuation of disc material in TLIF procedures providing a large clean bony surface for fusion while reducing operating time,” said lead author orthopedic spine surgeon Michael Millgram, MD. “My impression is that TLIF procedures performed with the DReal exhibit a considerably more robust anterior fusion than those procedures where disc space preparation was performed in the standard manual manner.”

“Our company is laser focused on improving outcomes through novel technology which is designed to safely, efficiently, and effectively remove pathology while retaining structural anatomy and minimizing the collateral damage often associated with spine surgery,” said Dennis Farrell, President of Carevature Medical. “Carevature continues to research, develop, and launch solutions that advance the art of the decompression through our family of sterile packed, single-use, curved at the tip, shielded, and high speed bone cutting technology.”

Related Links:
Carevature Medical
Assuta Hospital



Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Medical Thawing Device Delivers Plasma on Demand
Intermittently Scanned CGM Positively Impacts Glycemic Control in Diabetics
EHR Software Helps Prevent Patient ICU Delirium
Image: Decolonizing parents can help prevent NICU infections (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Parental Decolonization Reduces NICU S. Aureus Infections

Treating parents with intranasal mupirocin and chlorhexidine-impregnated cloths can significantly reduce Staphylococcus aureus transmission to neonates, according to a new study. Researchers at the... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Image: Four mothers in Mali sharing the KMC experience (Photo courtesy of Joshua Robers/ Save the Children)

Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival

Community-initiated kangaroo mother care (KMC) substantially improves newborn and infant survival, according to a new study. Researchers at the Society for Applied Studies (SAS; New Delhi, India), the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Image: Rapid treatment of high potassium levels can save lives (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality

A new study suggests that quickly correcting high potassium levels (hyperkalemia), in the emergency department (ED) significantly reduces patient mortality. Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
PENTAX Medical Clears CE Mark for New AI-Assisted Polyp Detector
Global EEG Devices Market to Reach USD 2.20 Billion in 2027
Global Anesthesia Machines (Mobile & Standalone) Market to Reach USD 7.78 Billion...
Illustration

Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market to Reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2024

The global point of care testing (POCT) market is expected to surpass USD 37 billion by 2025, driven mainly by the migration of POCT from the hospital environment to a range of medical environments, including... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE