We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




A Nanofiber Bandage with Minimal Adhesion Encourages Rapid Clotting

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Jan 2020
Print article
Image: Regular cotton gauze (L) compared to gauze coated with CNF (R) (Photo courtesy of Nature Communications)
Image: Regular cotton gauze (L) compared to gauze coated with CNF (R) (Photo courtesy of Nature Communications)
A new study unveils a bandage made of superhydrophobic (SHP) hemostatic nanofiber composites that helps blood clot faster and eases detachment after clot shrinkage.

Developed at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH; Zurich, Switzerland) and the National University of Singapore (NUS, Singapore), the new bandage is based on a SHP surface with immobilized carbon nanofibers (CNFs), which promote fast fibrin growth and convey anti-bacterial properties. The hemostatic surface simultaneously promotes fast clotting with no blood loss, and due to the presence of micro-air pockets within the blood-substrate contact area, there is minimal contact between the clot and the SHP CNF patch, leading to natural detachment after clot maturation and shrinkage.

To verify the features in vivo, experiments were performed on rats with the back-bleeding model. While normal gauze absorbed blood and left behind an open wound, no blood was observed seeping through the CNF gauze, demonstrating excellent blood-repelling property. Further, a darkened gel-like clot was observed under the CNF gauze after three minutes, which properly sealed the wound, as opposed to the wound that remained open under the control gauze. The average blood loss was just 1.5% of that for the normal gauze. The study was published on December 5, 2019, in Nature Communications.

“With the new superhydrophobic material, we can avoid reopening the wound when changing the bandage,” said study co-author Athanasios Milionis, PhD, of ETH. “Reopening wounds is a major problem, primarily because of the risk of infection, including from dangerous hospital germs, a risk that is especially high when changing bandages.”

The conventional method to deal with bleeding is mechanically pressing the wound with a cotton gauze, which causes unnecessary blood loss and gauze adhesion onto the wound. Blood absorbed in the gauze forms a solid clot-gauze composite, forced peeling of which often tears the wound and causes secondary bleeding and pain. This makes it difficult to replace the old wound dressing without causing secondary infections or hemorrhage, in procedures ranging from common wounds to surgery, and to the extreme case of hemophilic patients, where excessive bleeding will occur before coagulation.

Related Links:
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
National University of Singapore



Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Parental Decolonization Reduces NICU S. Aureus Infections
Medical Thawing Device Delivers Plasma on Demand
Intermittently Scanned CGM Positively Impacts Glycemic Control in Diabetics
Image: University of Arizona research technician tests a blue light device (Photo courtesy of William Killgore)

Blue Light Therapy Helps Recovery from Mild TBI

A new study suggests that exposing the retinohypothalamic system in the eye to blue light can assist mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) recovery. Researchers at the University of Arizona (Tucson, USA)... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births
Image: Dr. Kathleen Sluka administering TENS therapy (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa)

Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers

A new study suggests that transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) during physical activity can significantly reduce fibromyalgia associated pain. Researchers at the University of Iowa (Iowa... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Image: Rapid treatment of high potassium levels can save lives (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality

A new study suggests that quickly correcting high potassium levels (hyperkalemia), in the emergency department (ED) significantly reduces patient mortality. Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market to Reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2024
PENTAX Medical Clears CE Mark for New AI-Assisted Polyp Detector
Global EEG Devices Market to Reach USD 2.20 Billion in 2027
Illustration

JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) has acquired the remaining stake in Verb Surgical Inc. (Santa Clara, CA, USA), following a successful strategic collaboration with Verily, an Alphabet company.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE