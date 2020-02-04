We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

IVC Filter Retrieval Kits Offer Enhanced Visibility

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Feb 2020
Image: Nitinol retrieval kits facilitate IVC filter removal (Photo courtesy of Argon Medical Devices)
Two new retrieval kits facilitate the percutaneous removal of inferior vena cava (IVC) filters that are no longer medically required, via a jugular approach.

The Argon Medical Devices (Frisco, TX, USA) Single-Loop and Triple-Loop retrieval kits are made of nitinol wire, with a coil-reinforced outer sheath that provide 1:1 torque control and kink resistance, which are needed to detach filter legs from the IVC wall. Common features of both systems include an 11F outer sheath, a9F (ID) inner sheath, and an 8F dilator, a hemostasis valve with sideport, and a 3-way high pressure stopcock, and a 7F snare catheter with Tuohy-Borst Y-Port adapter.

To heighten visibility, platinum strands (in the triple-loop) or a gold-plated tungsten wire (in the single loop) provide the needed visibility when snaring the IVC retrieval hook. Radiopaque bands on the distal end of the inner sheath, the outer sheath, and the snare catheter provide enhanced visualization, and embedded radiopaque marker increases visibility for sheathing over filter legs. In addition, holes around the distal tip of the dilator provide even distribution of contrast material during power injection.

“We are excited to improve the IVC filter retrieval options available to our customers with the introduction of these new products. Our single and triple-loop retrieval kits are the only two kits cleared by the FDA for removing any retrievable IVC filter from a jugular approach,” said George Leondis, CEO and President of Argon Medical Devices. “These new products further demonstrate our dedication to our mission to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through the innovation of best-in-class medical devices.”

“IVC filters are a safe and effective treatment for the prevention of pulmonary embolism, however they should be removed when the need for the filter subsides,” said David Trost, MD, of the Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York, NY, USA). “I like that Argon's new retrieval kits can be used on all retrievable IVC filters, regardless of brand, from the jugular vein, providing unique versatility.”

Since the invention of the permanent percutaneous IVC filter in 1973 and the retrievable IVC filter in the 1990s, its use has become a standard part of treatment for select patients with acute lower-extremity venous thrombosis who cannot receive anticoagulation. Placement of an IVC filter is also considered in trauma patients because of the high risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) associated with traumatic injury and the risks of anticoagulation in this population.

