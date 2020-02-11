We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
FUJIFILM Italia S.P.A

Download Mobile App




New Injection Technique Helps Repair Spinal Cord Injury

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Feb 2020
Print article
Image: Injecting mesenchyml cells into the subpial space stimulates cell differentiation (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia)
Image: Injecting mesenchyml cells into the subpial space stimulates cell differentiation (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia)
A novel neural precursor cell (NSC) delivery technique employs single bolus cell injections into the subpial space to boost spinal cord recovery, according to a new study.

Developed by researchers at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD; USA), the Czech Academy of Sciences, (Libechov, Czech Republic), the University of the Ryukyus (Okinawa, Japan) and other institutions, the new technique injects NSCs into the subpial space--situated between the pial membrane and the superficial layers of the spinal cord—so that they can differentiate into multiple types of neural cells. In a study in immunodeficient rats, the researchers injected two boluses of human NSCs into the subpial space of the cervical and lumbar spinal cord, respectively.

The researchers then assessed the survival, distribution, and phenotype of the transplanted cells six to eight months later. Immunofluorescence staining and mRNA sequencing analysis demonstrated a near‐complete occupation of the spinal cord by injected cells, with the transplanted NSCs preferentially acquiring glial phenotypes. In the outermost layer of the spinal cord, the injected hNSCs differentiated into glia limitans‐forming astrocytes and expressed human‐specific superoxide dismutase and laminin. The study was published on January 29, 2020, in Stem Cells Translational Medicine.

“Current spinal cell delivery techniques involve direct needle injection into the spinal parenchyma, the primary cord of nerve fibers running through the vertebral column. As such, there is an inherent risk of spinal tissue injury or intraparechymal bleeding,” said corresponding author Professor Martin Marsala, MD, of UCSD. “The new technique is less invasive, depositing injected cells into the spinal subpial space. This injection technique allows the delivery of high cell numbers from a single injection. Injected cells acquire the functional properties consistent with surrounding host cells.”

According to the researchers, the data show that the subpial cell delivery technique is highly effective in populating the entire spinal cord with injected NSCs, accelerating and improving treatment potency in cell-replacement therapies for spinal neurodegenerative disorders in which a broad repopulation by glial cells, such as oligodendrocytes or astrocytes, is desired, such as in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis, or spinal cord injury.

Related Links:
University of California, San Diego
Czech Academy of Sciences
University of the Ryukyus



Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Colorimetric Bandages Identify and Treat Bacterial Infections
Wireless Device Monitors Oxygen Levels Remotely
Interactive Digital Inhaler Guides Pulmonary Care
Image: A sheet of the StimLabs Corplex allograft (Photo courtesy of Stimlabs)

Regenerative Technology Treats Acute and Chronic Wounds

An allograft made of dehydrated human umbilical cord tissue serves as a barrier membrane over acute and chronic wounds. The StimLabs (Roswell, GA, USA) Corplex allograft is intended to facilitate the... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births
Image: Dr. Kathleen Sluka administering TENS therapy (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa)

Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers

A new study suggests that transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) during physical activity can significantly reduce fibromyalgia associated pain. Researchers at the University of Iowa (Iowa... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Image: Rapid treatment of high potassium levels can save lives (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality

A new study suggests that quickly correcting high potassium levels (hyperkalemia), in the emergency department (ED) significantly reduces patient mortality. Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024
JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical
Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market to Reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2024
Illustration

Global Medical Robotics Market to Reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2026

The global medical robotics market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach USD 13.90 billion by 2026, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, rising... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE