New Plate System Treats Distal Radius Fractures

A novel solution provides precise, beam-assisted reduction of intra-articular distal radius fractures, creating a structurally sound fixation.The McGinley Orthopedics (Casper, WY, USA) Lever Action Plate System is a dynamic fragment reduction technology designed to help surgeons restore volar tilt and articular congruity. To do so, the system features proprietary beams that are inserted into the non-reduced fracture in order to align volar tilt; with the turn of a screw, the beams and the fracture are elevated into the surgeon's desired placement in order to optimize alignment, with the beams providing independent fixation of the central and radial column.The system features optional variable angle screws of varying sizes with a patented locking technology and a plate that is contoured to adhere comfortably to the watershed line on the radius, facilitating subchondral fixation so as to reduce subsidence. The Lever Action Plate System is used in combination with the IntelliSense Drill Technology, a drill that auto-stops at the far side of the bone and indicates depth measurement for accurate screw sizing.“Distal radius fractures account for about one in five (20%) of all treated fractures. A complication rate of 15% has been reported with traditional volar plating, and post-op complication rates can be as high as 80%,” explained the company in a press release. “The Lever Action Plate System addresses a real and prevalent need in orthopedics, and is an improvement on the standard of care.”