We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Fine Mesh System Treats Intracranial Aneurysms

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Mar 2020
Print article
Image: The Contour Neurovascular System (Photo courtesy of Cerus Endovascular)
Image: The Contour Neurovascular System (Photo courtesy of Cerus Endovascular)
A unique intrasaccular implant deployed across the neck of an aneurysm sac provides a combination of flow diversion and flow disruption through a single device.

The Cerus Endovascular (Oxford, United Kingdom) Contour Neurovascular System is a pre-shaped structure of fine mesh braid with shape memory properties delivered to the aneurysm via an endovascular micro-catheter. The system, which is designed to be self-anchored for stability and re-sheathable for precise placement, targets the neck of the aneurysm, away from the vulnerable dome, which also makes sizing criteria less restrictive. Contour can thus be used to treat a range of aneurysm morphologies, including unruptured wide-necked bifurcation and bifurcation aneurysms.

Benefits of the system include a combination of flow diversion at the neck of the aneurysm and flow disruption within the aneurysm sac; support of neo-intimal growth across the mesh at the aneurysm neck and subsequent thrombosis; deployment with existing clinical techniques; an electrolytic method of detachment; no intra-arterial stabilizing component; a reduction or even elimination of the need for dual anti-platelet therapy; and straightforward sizing, as Contour does not aim for bulk replacement of the aneurysmal cavity, but only targets the neck area.

“The Contour Neurovascular System delivers an important clinical option and represents a new, and potentially disruptive, standalone solution for the treatment of bifurcated saccular intracranial aneurysms,” said Stephen Griffin, MD, President of Cerus Endovascular. “Physicians who have used the System have highlighted the benefits inherent in its unique simplicity, including a simple sizing approach of the device to the aneurysm width, ease of deliverability, and controlled deployment.”

“The Contour System combines the benefits of flow disruption and redefinition of the aneurysm-to-parent vessel- border without any material in the parent artery; thus, it doesn´t mandate long-term antiplatelet therapy. Angulation and irregularity of the aneurysm dome seemed to play a lesser role, as well,” said Professor Thomas Liebig, MD, of Ludwig Maximillian University Hospital (Munich, Germany). “We are aware of the need for a more valid database with more cases to support these impressions, but at the moment we are quite content with our initial experience and look forward to the Co-investigators experiences and to the first control visit of the patients we have treated so far.”

Related Links:
Cerus Endovascular


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
ECMO Treats Acute Respiratory and Cardiopulmonary Failure
Biocontainment System Isolates Corona Victims During Transport
Peritoneal Dialysis and Hemodialysis Show Similar Survival Rates
Image: The MagNI integrated microsystem (Photo courtesy of Rice University)

Magnetically Controlled Implant Helps Relieve Neural Pain

A novel implant can provide programmable, electrical stimulation of neurons, helping patients with epilepsy or Parkinson’s disease (PD) control pain. Developed at Rice University (Rice, Houston, TX,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Image: Pap smears and HPV testing every three years is sufficient (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers

A new study suggests that screening for human papillomaviruses (HPV) every three years instead of annually is sufficient to prevent most cervical cancers. Researchers at the University of New Mexico... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Medical Robotics Market to Reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2026
Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024
JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical
Image: Pulse Wave Therapy Device PhysioPRO II (Photo courtesy of Oceanus Medical Systems)

PhysioPRO II Portable Pulse Wave Therapy Provides Relief from Musculoskeletal Pain

Oceanus Medical Systems (Largo FL, USA), a leading innovator in pain management therapy products, is offering PhysioPRO II which uses Radial Pulse therapy, a non-surgical pain management technique that... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE