Fine Mesh System Treats Intracranial Aneurysms

A unique intrasaccular implant deployed across the neck of an aneurysm sac provides a combination of flow diversion and flow disruption through a single device.The Cerus Endovascular (Oxford, United Kingdom) Contour Neurovascular System is a pre-shaped structure of fine mesh braid with shape memory properties delivered to the aneurysm via an endovascular micro-catheter. The system, which is designed to be self-anchored for stability and re-sheathable for precise placement, targets the neck of the aneurysm, away from the vulnerable dome, which also makes sizing criteria less restrictive. Contour can thus be used to treat a range of aneurysm morphologies, including unruptured wide-necked bifurcation and bifurcation aneurysms.Benefits of the system include a combination of flow diversion at the neck of the aneurysm and flow disruption within the aneurysm sac; support of neo-intimal growth across the mesh at the aneurysm neck and subsequent thrombosis; deployment with existing clinical techniques; an electrolytic method of detachment; no intra-arterial stabilizing component; a reduction or even elimination of the need for dual anti-platelet therapy; and straightforward sizing, as Contour does not aim for bulk replacement of the aneurysmal cavity, but only targets the neck area.“The Contour Neurovascular System delivers an important clinical option and represents a new, and potentially disruptive, standalone solution for the treatment of bifurcated saccular intracranial aneurysms,” said Stephen Griffin, MD, President of Cerus Endovascular. “Physicians who have used the System have highlighted the benefits inherent in its unique simplicity, including a simple sizing approach of the device to the aneurysm width, ease of deliverability, and controlled deployment.”“The Contour System combines the benefits of flow disruption and redefinition of the aneurysm-to-parent vessel- border without any material in the parent artery; thus, it doesn´t mandate long-term antiplatelet therapy. Angulation and irregularity of the aneurysm dome seemed to play a lesser role, as well,” said Professor Thomas Liebig, MD, of Ludwig Maximillian University Hospital (Munich, Germany). “We are aware of the need for a more valid database with more cases to support these impressions, but at the moment we are quite content with our initial experience and look forward to the Co-investigators experiences and to the first control visit of the patients we have treated so far.”