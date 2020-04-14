We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC, certain events are being rescheduled for a later date or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
15 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
ATS 2020 - International Conference of the American Thoracic Society
16 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
ACR 2020 - Annual Meeting of the American College of Radiology
17 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
ECO-ICO 2020 – European and International Congress on Obesity

In-Utero Spina Bifida Surgery Restores Brain Structure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Apr 2020
Print article
Image: Repairing Spina Bifida can restore brain structure (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)
Image: Repairing Spina Bifida can restore brain structure (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)
A new study suggests that prenatal surgical restoration of myelomeningocele (MMC) hindbrain herniation triggers restoration of normal brain anatomy.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA) reported the outcomes of three consecutive patients with prenatally diagnosed MMC confirmed upon referral between 20 and 21 weeks' gestation via fetal ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Fetal intervention was offered between 19 and 27 weeks of gestation, with MRI scans performed six weeks after surgery, while the babies were in the womb. The main outcome was prenatal improvement of hindbrain herniation, and obstetrical and perinatal outcomes were also assessed.

The babies were delivered at 37 weeks via cesarean section, with no complications. The results revealed that brain structure had been restored in each baby before birth. None of the babies needed a shunt to drain fluid from the brain after birth, and each baby was discharged from the hospital within three days. Subsequent postnatal follow-ups were unremarkable at both 11 months (baby 1) and three months of age (baby 2), with only mild ventriculomegaly. Antenatal and postnatal follow-up of baby three at one month of age was also unremarkable. The study was published in the April 2020 issue of Mayo Clinical Proceeding.

"Our hypothesis is if we closed the spinal defect in utero, we could prevent inflammation and trauma to the nerves, and most importantly stop the leakage of brain fluid through the base of the skull,” said lead author Rodrigo Ruano, MD, PhD, chair of the Division of Maternal and Fetal Medicine. “We discovered the main benefit of this procedure is not only to close the spine, but the most important thing is to improve the brain structure and the brain anatomy. We can regenerate the brain structure so that it comes back to better development.”

Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs due to failure of the spinal column to form completely around the spinal cord, leaving part of it exposed. The most severe form is MME, when the spinal cord and the meninges (the tissue that covers the spinal cord) protrude through the spinal column. If the protrusion is large enough, it can block the flow of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). If severe enough, it can draw the lowest part of the brain into the opening at the base of the skull, a condition called hindbrain herniation.

Related Links:
Mayo Clinic


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Image: AI enhance facial recognition algorithms can identify people wearing masks (Photo courtesy of Herta)

New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask

Following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, an improved facial recognition solution can correctly identify people who wear facial masks. The Herta (Barcelona, Spain) facial recognition algorithms... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Autonomous Thermometer System Assists Pandemic Monitoring
3D Nanodevice Detects Harmful Bacteria in Blood
Splitter Tubing Adapter Quadruples Ventilator Capacity
Image: The Bat Call Product Line (photo courtesy of Bat Call)

Infra-Sound Auscultation Technology Confirms COVID-19 Status

Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and deep learning (DL) classification and analysis of infra-sound auscultation help identify and treat COVID-19 patients. Developed by Bat-Call (Nesher, Israel),... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)

Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth

A user-friendly mobile phone application will allow doctors to quickly calculate a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, claims a new study. Developed by researchers at King’s College London (KCL;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Advantech Launches Medical-Grade AVAS-400 Series 4K UHD Video Recorder
Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 6 Billion by...
Global Defibrillators Market Projected to Reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2025
Illustration

Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2027 Due to High Acceptance in Emerging Regions

The global surgical robots market is forecasted to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027, driven mainly by low turn-around times and increased innovation in robotics over the coming years. Surgical robots are... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE