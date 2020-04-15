Single-Use Micro Endoscope Eliminates Contamination Risk

An innovative disposable micro-endoscope eliminates the transmission of microorganisms in difficult to disinfect and sterilize reusable endoscopes.The EnlightenVue (Framingham, MA, USA) surgiVue micro endoscope is a two millimeter, single-use device that is designed for both diagnostic and interventional procedures with high-definition (HD) image quality. It includes two working operative channel for suction, irrigation, and instruments passage. In addition, a high-intensity laser light delivers cool, high-lux illumination that can be efficiently coupled into light channels that are paired with fibers of the smallest size. The image processing module is compatible with all computers and monitors.The surgiVue micro-endoscope is packaged in a sterile tray and does not require any cleaning and/or re-sterilization, eliminating all possibility of patient-to-patient transmission. Other advantages include elimination of downtime and inventory logistics associated with reusable endoscopes, and removal of the costs associated with sterilization and personnel costs.“The surgiVue endoscope will protect patients from the risk of hospital-acquired infections that can be contracted from reusable endoscopes. This is of importance during the current viral pandemic where direct contagion must be avoided,” said Giacomo Basadonna, CEO of EnlightenVue. “Additionally, the presence of two working channels allows health care providers to perform interventional procedures, rather than simple diagnostic ones, in a minimally invasive setting.”“The use of the EnlightenVue Microendoscopy System is intended for the visualization of body cavities, hollow organs, and canals,” stated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a press statement. “It is also designed to be introduced through natural body orifices cavities or surgical incisions through introducers, trocars, needles, sheaths, or other devices with lumens having inside diameters larger than the outer diameter of the endoscope.”Inadequate reprocessing of endoscopes between patients can result in the retention of blood, tissue, and other biological debris, which can allow microbes to survive the disinfection or sterilization process. Inadequate reprocessing can also result in other adverse patient outcomes, such as tissue irritation from residual chemical disinfectants.