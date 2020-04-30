We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Disposable Articulating Laparoscope Offers Fog-Free Vision

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Apr 2020
Image: The Xenoscope articulating laparoscope (Photo courtesy of Xenocor).
A new disposable laparoscope improves image quality, reduces fog, lowers hospital costs, and reduces bio-hazard risk for the patient and staff.

The Xenocor (Salt Lake City, UT, USA) Xenoscope articulating laparoscope includes a disposable 5mm camera on a rigid shaft with a 900 articulating tip and the low-cost, compact, reusable Xenobox video processor, which allows the image to be displayed on any high definition (HD) monitor or existing institutional image processing system. The Xenoscope laparoscope is disconnected from the Xenobox and disposed of after each procedure, to be replaced with a new non-contaminated endoscope in order to reduce patient and staff biohazard risk.

Feature include 1080 Pixel HD images; an integrated light source and digital HD camera that utilizes plug and play technology; manual focusing to improve workflow; fog proof image quality; consistent imaging, even through electrocautery smoke; low temperature Illumination that removes the risk of scope burns; and a non-conducting shaft that removes the risk of electrosurgical arcing. The Xenoscope is indicated for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for endoscopy and endoscopic surgery within the thoracic and peritoneal cavities, including the female reproductive organs.

“Xenoscopes have sophisticated image processors for consistent image quality, but are still easy to use with universal 'plug-and-play' functionality,” said Evan Kelso, CEO of Xenocor. “The Xenoscope does not require large up-front capital equipment expenditures; with a single-use instrument, we can help reduce patient and staff contamination risks due to a dirty scope or incorrect processing. Patients win and hospitals win."

“Disposable laparoscopes can reduce hospital costs and prevent cross-contamination between patients. They can also reduce downtime and waiting, while providing consistent image quality for each use,” said John Langell MD, President of Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED; Rootstown, OH, USA). “Reducing fog on the scope is important too. Most scopes fog during the procedure forcing us to remove the scope, clean it, and reinsert. A combined disposable and fog-free technology can improve image quality and reduce procedural time…both are good for patient care.”

Xenocor
Northeast Ohio Medical University



